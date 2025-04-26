Tom Hardy's Havoc Is Now Streaming: Dive Into Plot, Characters, Reviews & Actor's Rotten Tomatoes Scores Since 2018

Hyderabad: The action thriller film Havoc, starring Tom Hardy in the lead role, is now streaming on Netflix. The Oscar-nominated actor, known for his intense and complex portrayals of criminals, soldiers, and supervillains, stars as Walker, a bruised detective who fights his way through a criminal underworld riddled with corruption and violence.

The film was released on the streaming platform yesterday, April 25, and fans have already shared their reactions to the action thriller. While the movie has received favourable feedback overall, some sections of the viewers felt the movie had a good story to back the "truly jaw-dropping" action sequences.

Havoc X Reactions

Viewers took to the social media platform X to share their thoughts on the movie. "At first, I thought #Havoc was only going to be a cool, gritty crime drama starring Tom Hardy. But at a certain point, director Gareth Evans decides to flex and remind everyone what he can do, and the results are truly jaw-dropping," one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, "Probably obvious to anyone who knows my taste in movies - I absolutely LOVE Havoc! Gonna hole myself up for the weekend and watch this thing a handful more times! It's completely insane! What a rush!"

The film's intense pacing and violent sequences also earned nods from viewers who enjoy unfiltered action. A user tweeted, "Watched #Havoc. An action-packed R-rated family movie. None of the scenes was boring. An enjoyable treat to the viewers who love to watch gunshots & our loving #TomHardy on screen. Overall, an 8.5 / 10."

However, not all feedback was glowing. Several users felt the narrative could have offered more depth. A user wrote, "#Havoc takes time to get things going, but once it gets there, it’s a non-stop bullets spraying blood bath. The gore in this is nasty, and the action sequences were wild. Wish it had a good story to support. Tom Hardy was great, but it was Jessie Mei Li who stole the show, total badass!"

Another wrote, "Well #Havoc had two great set-pieces for sure, but overall for me just didn’t have the story to back it up. Lots of interesting ideas, but none that were fully explored. What turned out to be the finale felt like it was only the end of act two."

Tom Hardy's Rotten Tomatoes Scores Since 2018

As of now, Havoc has scored with a 68% rating based on 38 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. This score is expected to vary as additional reviews come in.

Havoc 68% Venom: The Last Dance 40% The Bikeriders 80% Venom: Let There Be Carnage 58% Capone 40% Venom 31%

About Havoc

Directed by Gareth Evans, known for the adrenaline-fueled The Raid franchise and Gangs of London, Havoc dives deep into a chaotic cityscape, where a botched drug deal sets off a chain reaction involving corrupt officials, ruthless crime syndicates, and dirty cops. As Hardy's character fights to rescue a politician's estranged son, he uncovers a dark web of conspiracy while being hunted by multiple factions.

Havoc Cast

Apart from Tom Hardy, the movie also features Jessie Mei Li as Ellie, Timothy Olyphant as Vincent, Forest Whitaker as Lawrence, Justin Cornwell as Charlie, Quelin Sepulveda as Mia, Luis Guzmán as Raul, Yeo Yann Yann as Mother, Michelle Waterson as The Assassin, Sunny Pang as Ching, Jim Caesar as Wes, and Xelia Mendes-Jones as Johnny.