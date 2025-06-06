Tom Cruise Sets Guinness World Record For Fiery Parachute Stunt In Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Hyderabad: Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise has been awarded a Guinness World Record for one of the stunts in his latest film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Being known for performing his own death-defying stunts, the 61-year-old actor officially holds the distinction for the most burning parachute jumps by an individual.

In the film, Cruise jumped 16 times out of a helicopter with a fuel-soaked parachute on fire. The stunt was shot in the Drakensberg mountains of South Africa, with Cruise free-falling from over 75,000 feet each time. A 50-pound Snorri camera rig was strapped to his body during several of the jumps to capture close-up footage of the stunt. Following every exhilarating free fall, he detached the burning burner and activated a second parachute for a safe landing.

Cruise and his stunt team spent a considerable time in preparation for the sequence, ensuring everything was safe for the stunts. In behind-the-scenes footage, Cruise is captured with the stunt team calmly going over the actions and stating, "We are gonna be really smart. I'm not saying be risky. We don't take risks… obviously."

Guinness World Records editor-in-chief Craig Glenday praised the actor's bravery. "Tom does not just play action heroes, he is an action hero!" he said. "His dedication to authenticity and fearless performance sets a new bar for what an actor can do." Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is the eighth and final film in the long-running action franchise. As Ethan Hunt, Cruise comes back for his latest mission with stakes as high as ever.

The story follows Hunt and his team as they try to stop The Entity, a rogue AI threatening the existence of humanity. The film delivers big on action, which was released on May 23 with a great cast featuring Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and newcomers Hannah Waddingham and Nick Offerman. Filming took place around the world with locales including England, Malta, South Africa, and Norway.