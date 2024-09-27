Tokyo Fan Travels To Los Angeles To Watch Devara; Jr NTR Overwhelmed By 'Incredible Reactions'

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of dedication, a fan from Japan embarked on a remarkable journey to Los Angeles to fulfil a lifelong dream: to watch Jr NTR's eagerly awaited film, Devara: Part 1, at Beyond Fest 2024. Meanwhile, Jr NTR took to social media to express his gratitude to fans and team Devara as the film hit the screens today, September 27 in multiple languages.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the fan seemingly had a brief yet memorable interaction with Jr NTR at the festival. A video shared by the film's makers captures this heartfelt moment, showcasing how cinema has the power to connect people across continents.

Yuvasudha Arts, the banner behind Devara, shared the video on Instagram, captioning it, "A Priceless reaction for a Priceless moment! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 A fan traveled all the way from Tokyo to Los Angeles just to watch #Devara with @JrNtr at the @BeyondFest."

Meanwhile, Jr NTR, who returns to the big screen as a solo hero after six years, expressed his gratitude on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions. Thank you Koratala Siva garu, for envisioning Devara with such engaging drama and emotional experience."

He also lauded music composer Anirudh Ravichander for taking Devara a notch higher with his craft. Jr NTR also thanked the producers of Devara, Harikrishna Kosaraju garu and Sudhakar Mikkilineni "for being the strongest pillars."

The actor, who enjoys a huge fanbase in Telugu-speaking states, also expressed his gratitude to his admirers and wrote, "To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you're enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all."

In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, portraying both Devara and Varadha. His characters are crucial to the plot, which unfolds around a dramatic clash of wills set in a coastal backdrop where power dynamics are constantly shifting. Saif Ali Khan plays Bhaira, a kushti (wrestling) master whose seemingly unshakeable world is disrupted by Jr NTR's character.

Adding emotional depth to the story, Janhvi Kapoor appears as Thangam, a village belle caught in a love affair with Jr NTR's son. Devara: Part 1 marks a reunion between Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva, renowned for his work on Janatha Garage. The film is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.