Toaster Teaser: Rajkummar Rao's Mission To Retrieve An Expensive Wedding Gift Ensues Chaos

Hyderabad: Netflix India has unveiled an impressive lineup of upcoming releases, one of which is the quirky comedy Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced under the Kampa Films banner by Patralekhaa, this comedy marks the first home production venture for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

Toaster's official teaser has already started creating a buzz. It offers a glimpse into something funny and chaotic for the plot. The story starts with a funny talk between Rao and Malhotra as they gift a toaster worth thousands to a newlywed couple. However, things get out of hand when the marriage is called off and the story becomes a wild, funny ride for Rao and his character, who gets on a mission to retrieve the expensive gift.

Netflix India shared the teaser on social media with the caption, "Itne mein kitna milega? Sab milega. Rajkummar, Sanya, and a wild ride through mayhem, mishaps, and marriage.. all for a toaster. Toaster is coming soon, only on Netflix!" Promising a delightful blend of humour, chaos, and unexpected twists, the film also features an ensemble cast, including Archana Puran Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, and Upendra Limaye.

Apart from Toaster, Netflix has confirmed the much-awaited second season of Rana Naidu. Jewel Thief, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, and Delhi Crime Season 3 are also lined up for the platform soon. More exciting titles are in the pipeline. Stay tuned for more updates on Netflix India's upcoming releases.