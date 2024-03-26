Taarak Mehta's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Wins Sexual Harassment Case Against Asit Modi

Hyderabad: The events of an ongoing case have come to light involving Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, famous for portraying Mrs Roshan Sodhi on the popular TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC).

Last year, she leveled allegations of sexual harassment against the show's producer Asit Modi, following which a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was filed against him. Now, as per a report by a news portal, a verdict has been given out in this case.

Following no progress from the Mumbai police last year after her filing of the case, the actress turned to the Maharashtra government for assistance. After the Local Complaints Committee was established, the matter was resolved quickly, and Asit Kumar Modi was found guilty under the 2013 Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act in less than four months.

According to the report, Jennifer's claims were validated, leading to the producer Asit Modi being directed to settle her pending dues along with a compensation of Rs five lakh. "The verdict is in my favour, confirming the allegations I made with strong evidence. This outcome surpasses what the police achieved in the past year," Jennifer said.

Jennifer disclosed that Asit Modi was ordered to pay her due amount along with additional compensatory amounts totalling approximately Rs 25-30 lakh for intentionally withholding her dues.

Though an extra Rs five lakh fine was imposed on Asit for his misconduct, Jennifer is yet to receive the payment. Even though the verdict was announced on February 15, 2024, Jennifer was asked not to disclose this information to the media.

Jennifer emphasised the significance of a woman's reputation above all else. She expressed disappointment over the delay in receiving her due amount earned through hard work on the TV show (TMKOC).

In spite of proving Asit Modi's guilt in the sexual harassment case, the actor said that no punishment has been meted out to all three offenders involved.

The exclusion of operation head Sohil Ramani and executive producer Jatin Ramani from the verdict was a source of letdown for Jennifer, who believed that her rightful payment had been vindicated.

She stated, "This verdict clears that my case was not fabricated, and I wasn't seeking cheap publicity." While acknowledging the recognition of her ordeal, Jennifer felt that true justice was yet to be served.