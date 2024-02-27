Time Really Flies: Priyanka Chopra Drops Unseen Then and Now Pictures with Daughter Malti Marie

Hyderabad: Our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra, flew to Hollywood and rose to become a global celebrity. After proving herself as a skilled actor, she opted to embark on a new chapter in her life, marrying American musician Nick Jonas in December 2018. A couple of years later, the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. Now, looking back at the years, Priyanka got nostalgic and dropped before and after pictures with her in an endearing post on her official Instagram handle.

It's a saying that we lose track of time when we're having fun. This is excatly what happened to international sensation Priyanka Chopra. She can't believe it's been over two years since her daughter Malti Marie entered their lives. The mommy dearest can't fathom it's been more than two years since they had their baby. PeeCee took to social media a while back and shared two gorgeous photos of the little one.

The first selfie, which appears to have been taken lately, showed Malti cosy and comfy sitting on her lap. The Sky Is Pink actress, dressed in a soft grey cardigan, engulfed Malti in her warmth. The tiny one made us go 'awww' because she looked adorable in her white and pink outfit. The next shot showed the baby's tiny, delicate hands as a newborn. The way little Malti touched her mother's cheek warmed many hearts.

Chopra captioned the photographs, "Time really flies. 😇🙏🏽🥹 starting the week right. #mondaymusings #nostalgia" Several fans and admirers expressed their appreciation for PC's post minutes after she shared them. Reacting to the post, a user wrote: "you're the most gorgeous woman and she's the cutest baby girl." Another one commented: "The queen and the princess! So beautiful!"

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will appear in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also appear in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.