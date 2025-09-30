Tilly Norwood, Hollywood's First AI Actress: What Her Debut Means For Indian Cinema
At the Zurich Summit, the world was introduced to Tilly Norwood, an actress created entirely by AI.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST|
Updated : September 30, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: In 2023, Indian news industry was taken by surprise when an Odia news channel introduced Lisa, an AI-powered news anchor. Across Asia and Europe, similar AI presenters began reading news bulletins. They were attractive, ageless, and worked round the clock without a salary. Needless to say, their arrival left many human counterparts worried about the future.
Fast forward to 2025. At the Zurich Summit, held as part of the Zurich Film Festival, the world was introduced to Tilly Norwood, the actress. Tilly is not human but created entirely by artificial intelligence (AI). She has already caught the eye of several international talent agencies. Tilly is the creation of Xicoia, a spin-off from Eline Van der Velden’s AI production studio Particle6, and is being promoted as the “next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman.”
Her first outing was in a comedy sketch called AI Commissioner, which presented the future of television development in a playful manner. On her social media, the AI-generated actress wrote, “I may be AI generated, but I’m feeling very real emotions right now.” The comment may have been tongue-in-cheek, but it points to a new reality. AI-generated actors are no longer fantasy. They are already entering the entertainment business.
'We're Screwed' Says Emily Blunt
Even Hollywood stars are taking notice. On a podcast, Emily Blunt reacted to Tilly with a mix of disbelief and alarm. “Does it disappoint me? I don’t know how to quite answer it, other than to say how terrifying this is," Emily said. On seeing an image of Tilly, she exclaimed, “No, are you serious? That’s an AI? Good Lord, we’re screwed. That is really, really scary, Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection.” When the interviewer told Emily that the creators behind Tilly are hoping to make her the next Scarlett Johansson, she said, "but we have Scarlett Johansson."
What It Means for India
Hollywood is actively debating the ethical and creative challenges of AI performers and Indian cinema too has begun to test the waters.
The announcement of India’s first fully AI-generated feature film Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal, produced by Collective Artists’ Network, sparked mixed reactions. Some people saw it as a bold step into the future, while many filmmakers were not impressed.
Veteran director Shekhar Kapur, speaking to ETV Bharat in an earlier conversation, described AI as a leveller. “The cost of doing something on AI as opposed to the cost of doing a big budget film is so low. AI brings the ability to create a feature film with very few resources. That is why it democratizes filmmaking,” he said.
Filmmaker Shakun Batra, who experimented with AI for a five-part short film series, had a more cautious take. “The best future would be when two skill sets merge. Technology should complement, not override, human creativity,” he told ETV Bharat in an earlier interview.
Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD also used AI-driven tools to de-age Amitabh Bachchan for flashback portions. The use of such technology has been praised for pushing Indian sci-fi into new territory. At the same time, Bollywood’s experiments with AI in advertisements and OTT shorts have met with divided reactions. On social media, YouTube creators are already building AI avatars, and brands are testing virtual influencers to push products. These developments only hint at how AI in films and creative fields is growing at much faster pace than expected. And Tilly Norwood is just an example of where it's headed on the global stage.
The Flip Side
Not every artist is enthusiastic about AI. Last year, AR Rahman used AI to recreate the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a track in Laal Salaam. The track immediately sparked debate. While Rahman defended the move saying AI could ethically revive forgotten voices, many critics felt it risked reducing originality. Recently, singer Shaan went a step further and called voice cloning through AI “cruel” and shared that no machine can ever replace the soul of a human performance.
Following the announcement of Chiranjeevi Hanuman, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also shared his strong opinion about AI eating into opportunities in the creative space. In a strong-worded post on social media, Kashyap wrote that AI will only serve the “spineless” in the Hindi film industry and expressed his fear that technology could erode creative courage.
In a film industry like India’s, AI brings opportunities but not without challenges. For small- and mid-budget productions, it can be a great enabler. It can be an excellent enabler for productions with modest to moderate budgets. By generating background actors, creating stunts, or even de-aging stars without the need for expensive visual effects that often drain producers' budgets, AI can help reduce costs.
The AI efficiency also raises difficult questions that can't be ignored.
- Will AI reduce roles for newcomers who are still struggling to enter the industry?
- Will audiences accept a performer who does not have a pulse?
- And in an industry where star power is often shaped by caste, creed, and religion, can an AI creation ever truly match the charisma, reach, and connect of a Rajinikanth, Mammootty, or Shah Rukh Khan?
The global film industry is moving fast. With AI stars like Tilly Norwood signing with talent agencies, Indian cinema too will soon face the moment when filmmakers must decide how much to embrace pixel-perfect technology and how much to hold on to the irreplaceable charm of human stardom. The age of synthetic actors is not coming. It is already here.
