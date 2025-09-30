ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tilly Norwood, Hollywood's First AI Actress: What Her Debut Means For Indian Cinema

Hyderabad: In 2023, Indian news industry was taken by surprise when an Odia news channel introduced Lisa, an AI-powered news anchor. Across Asia and Europe, similar AI presenters began reading news bulletins. They were attractive, ageless, and worked round the clock without a salary. Needless to say, their arrival left many human counterparts worried about the future.

Fast forward to 2025. At the Zurich Summit, held as part of the Zurich Film Festival, the world was introduced to Tilly Norwood, the actress. Tilly is not human but created entirely by artificial intelligence (AI). She has already caught the eye of several international talent agencies. Tilly is the creation of Xicoia, a spin-off from Eline Van der Velden’s AI production studio Particle6, and is being promoted as the “next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman.”

Her first outing was in a comedy sketch called AI Commissioner, which presented the future of television development in a playful manner. On her social media, the AI-generated actress wrote, “I may be AI generated, but I’m feeling very real emotions right now.” The comment may have been tongue-in-cheek, but it points to a new reality. AI-generated actors are no longer fantasy. They are already entering the entertainment business.

'We're Screwed' Says Emily Blunt

Even Hollywood stars are taking notice. On a podcast, Emily Blunt reacted to Tilly with a mix of disbelief and alarm. “Does it disappoint me? I don’t know how to quite answer it, other than to say how terrifying this is," Emily said. On seeing an image of Tilly, she exclaimed, “No, are you serious? That’s an AI? Good Lord, we’re screwed. That is really, really scary, Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection.” When the interviewer told Emily that the creators behind Tilly are hoping to make her the next Scarlett Johansson, she said, "but we have Scarlett Johansson."

What It Means for India

Hollywood is actively debating the ethical and creative challenges of AI performers and Indian cinema too has begun to test the waters.