Tillu Square Box Office Rampage: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Film Eyes Rs 80 Cr Mark in 4 Days of Release

Hyderabad: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's film Tillu Square opened incredibly well and did even better over the weekend, taking in almost 60 crores in revenue in just three days. Despite having significant production expenses, the movie has already outperformed its prequel DJ Tillu in its first three days of release. The film continues its dream run, eyeing Rs 80 crore mark in the four days of hitting theatres worldwide.

The film has been able to capture audiences' attention with its captivating comedy and outstanding performances, resulting in strong occupancy rates and great earnings across the globe. Siddhu plays the titular character in the film Tillu Square, which opened incredibly well and went on to mint Rs 78 crore gross at the global box office. Humbled at the movie's response at the theatres, makers shared a celebratory post on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, makers announced the film's official box office numbers, writing: "#TilluSquare DOUBLE BLOCKBUSTER RUN continues, grossed over 𝟕𝟖 𝐂𝐑 in 𝟒 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬! Racing towards 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐂𝐑 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬. Our Starboy shattering records all over!" Despite having significant production expenses, the movie has already outperformed DDJ Ti in its first three days of release.

Tillu Square got off to a great start on Friday, and went on to perform even better during the weekend. Telugu movies usually taper off after a strong beginning, however, Tillu Square grew consistent over the days. The film opened to Rs 11.2 crore on March 29, minted Rs 10.25 cr and 11.1 cr on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On Monday, the film witnessed a slight decline in Indian market, making Rs 5.50 cr and taking its total to Rs 38.05 crore.

The opening day's box office performance for a Telugu film without a Tier 1 star was the second-highest ever, followed by Uppena. The movie is now guaranteed to be a blockbuster according to the trend. The film tells the tale of Tillu, a guy who falls in love and gets drawn into amusing situations.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameshwaran, who play the key roles in the film, have garnered appreciation for their on-screen relationship and talents.