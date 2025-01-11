Tiku Talsania Rushed To Hospital After Heart Attack; Health Stable Now, Say Reports

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, best known for his comic roles, is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack. The actor, who had attended a movie premiere just a day prior, is now reported to be in a stable condition.

Actor Rashami Desai, who interacted with Tiku Talsania at the premiere, expressed relief that the actor was taken to the hospital in time. Speaking to a newswire, she shared, "Sir is a wonderful person and actor. It was very unfortunate what happened, but he is better now. He looked perfectly fine at the premiere, and thankfully, he was rushed to the hospital on time. We are all praying for his speedy recovery."

Earlier on Friday, Talsania was seen attending the event with his wife, Deepti. A recent paparazzi video captured the couple warmly interacting with Rashami Desai. The veteran actor seemed to be in good health, exchanging greetings and sharing a lighthearted conversation with the actor.

Rashami further revealed, "He looked absolutely perfect during the event. I was busy meeting others when the incident happened. It's a relief that he reached the hospital. He is better now, and we are all hoping for his quick recovery."

With a career spanning nearly five decades, Talsania entertained audiences in shows like Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo, and Uttaran. He also appeared in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Devdas, Raja Hindustani, and Coolie No 1. He was last seen in the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.