Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday in Desi Boyzz 2 - Reports

Hyderabad: Reports suggest that Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday are slated to take on the lead roles in Desi Boyzz 2; however, no official confirmation has been issued. For over a month, various speculations have surfaced regarding the sequel to the 2011 film Desi Boyzz, featuring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

While few reports indicate that the script for Desi Boyzz 2 is nearing finalisation, others assert that Kumar and Abraham will not reprise their roles, paving the way for an entirely new cast. Latest buzz around the the fresh cast members of the sequel has now emerged. The cast for Desi Boyzz 2 is still being finalised and will be confirmed once the scripting is completed, reports suggest. However, it is true that John and Akshay will not return for part two.

There are discussions about approaching Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff for the lead roles. Part two will feature a completely different storyline with new actors, while retaining the same title. Details about the leading ladies are also shared, with Ananya Panday being considered as Varun's romantic partner, while the second leading lady is yet to be decided.

In the meantime, Tiger is gearing up for the release of the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film, slated for an Eid 2024 release, also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a villainous role, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

On the other hand, Varun, last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor, is set to star in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel alongside actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Currently, he is occupied with the shooting of Atlee's next production venture, tentatively titled VD18.