Tiger Shroff On A 'Bloodier Mission' In Baaghi 4 First Look; Kannada Director A Harsha Replaces Ahmed Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has officially announced the fourth instalment of his superhit Baaghi franchise, slated for release on September 5, 2025. Directed by A Harsha, a celebrated filmmaker known for Kannada hits like Birugaali, Bhajarangi, and Vedha, this instalment promises to take the action-thriller series to grittier heights.

Tiger took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the first look of the film, which teases a darker and bloodier tone. The poster features the actor sitting on a bloodstained toilet seat, clutching a knife and a bottle of alcohol. The walls and floor around him are smeared with blood, and lifeless bodies are scattered on the ground. Tiger, too, appears bruised and grim, hinting at his transformation into a more intense avatar. "A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same! #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha," Tiger captioned the post.

The Baaghi franchise, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, began in 2016 with a partial remake of the Telugu film Varsham and an action-packed climax inspired by The Raid: Redemption. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the first film starred Tiger alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu. Subsequent instalments, directed by Ahmed Khan, brought in Disha Patani (Baaghi 2) and Riteish Deshmukh (Baaghi 3), each with gripping plots inspired by regional films.

Tiger, who made his debut in 2014 with Heropanti, has cemented his position as an action star with films like War, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. His portrayal in Baaghi 4 is set to push boundaries as the franchise explores a darker narrative under Harsha's direction. Fans can expect an adrenaline-packed cinematic experience in 2025.