Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 Cleared With 23 CBFC Cuts, Gets 'A' Certificate For Violence And Adult Content

Hyderabad: Tiger Shroff's forthcoming action-thriller Baaghi 4 has been rated 'A' (Adults Only) by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) following numerous edits. The film, directed by A Harsha and also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu, will be released in theatres on September 5, 2025.

Despite being rated 'A' by the CBFC, the board's Examination Committee (EC) imposed as many as 23 cuts to the film's visuals and audio before clearing it for release. According to a newswire, the CBFC listed excessive violence, nudity, and objectionable religious references as the key reasons for the censorship.

Scenes Removed And Edited

Among the most important deletions is a scene showing Tiger Shroff standing on a coffin, which the CBFC insisted be completely removed. A one-second shot of a character lighting a cigarette from a 'niranjan diya' was also deleted on religious grounds. In another instance, a scene where a character rubs a girl's hand on his hip was replaced with a toned-down version.

The board also intervened in scenes involving nudity and gore. A frontal nude shot was removed entirely, while a 13-second sequence of a character lighting a cigarette from an amputated hand was axed. Similarly, violent visuals, including throats being slit, hands chopped, and goons being killed by swords, were either trimmed or deleted. A particularly graphic shot of a sword piercing a character's skull was also removed.

In addition, a scene showing a knife thrown at a statue of Jesus Christ, followed by a fist hitting and leaning on the statue, was cut from the film.

Dialogues Muted And Replaced

The CBFC also targeted the film's dialogue, muting or modifying several objectionable lines. Several words were altered, while the cops' abusive slang and "fingering" were swapped with milder terms. A line containing the word "condom" was muted, while another dialogue ", Tera wajood hi mit jaayega God", was modified to "Sab dekhte reh jayenge."

Some dialogues, such as "Woh bhi darta hai mujhse," were deleted entirely. Another phrase, "Don khoke, ekdum ok," was muted as well.

Final Certification And Runtime

After the changes, Baaghi 4 was cleared with an 'A' certificate. Initially, the film's run-time was listed at 2 hours, 43 minutes, and 50 seconds (163.50 minutes). However, on August 29, the makers approached the CBFC again and voluntarily cut down the length. As many as 19 scenes were shortened, trimming an additional 6 minutes and 45 seconds. The final runtime now stands at 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 5 seconds (157.05 minutes).

This makes Baaghi 4 the third recent high-profile film to undergo voluntary edits even after its certification, after War 2 and The Bengal Files.