TIFF 2025: From Sholay To Homebound, India's Line-Up This Year And Past Glorious Wins

Hyderabad: The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is one of the world's largest and most prestigious public film festivals, and in 2025, it turns 50. Renowned for defining global cinematic discourse and putting on the international map both veteran auteurs and new talent, TIFF has long been a platform where Indian cinema has achieved incredible milestones. From historic premieres to prestigious awards, Indian films have consistently found a home at the festival. This year too, the 50th edition promises to be noteworthy for Indian storytellers, since a number of films showcasing various languages, genres, and themes make their way to Toronto.

The 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF 2025) is scheduled to be held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, from September 4 to 14, 2025. On the occasion of its golden jubilee, the festival unveiled a line-up of 291 films, including 209 features, six classics, 10 Primetime choices, and 66 shorts. As has been the norm, the programming features tales from all over the globe, and Indian cinema has found itself well-represented in several sections this year.

India At TIFF 2025: The Big Names To Watch

TIFF Gala Presentations

The Gala Presentations are among the most high-profile events at TIFF, with red carpets, A-listers, and premieres of some of the year's most highly anticipated films. Two Indian films have been selected for this much-sought-after spotlight:

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound - The acclaimed director is back with an intensely personal drama. Its Toronto premiere is its North American premiere, which makes it one of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year.

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay - A 4K restored version of the iconic Bollywood masterpiece will be presented as a gala screening, underlining TIFF's appreciation of Indian cinema's classic cultural touchstones.

Centrepiece Programme

Only one Indian film has made it to TIFF's Centrepiece Programme, which features 55 international titles. Director Jitank Singh Gurjar's debut Braj-language feature In Search of the Sky has been selected for its World Premiere.

Primetime Section

Hansal Mehta's web series Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi, has created history as the first Indian series ever chosen for TIFF's Primetime lineup. Known for its carefully curated focus on episodic storytelling, Primetime has often served as a launchpad for groundbreaking global shows. Mehta's series is expected to spark discussions on its portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi and his political and human complexities.

Discovery Section

Bikas Ranjan Mishra's Bayaan will have its World Premiere in the Discovery section, a competitive programme highlighting emerging filmmakers. This selection is particularly significant as Discovery has, in the past, given global recognition to new Indian voices, and Mishra's entry continues that tradition.