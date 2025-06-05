Thug Life X Review: Kamal Haasan Delivers Powerful Performance In 'Predictable' Gangster Drama

Hyderabad: Thug Life, the eagerly awaited film from renowned director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan, was released in theaters on 5 June 2025. This is their first project after 34 years of acclaim, accolades, and award-winning film Nayakan in 1987.

Although much anticipated, the release of the film has been overshadowed by lingering controversies. Kamal Haasan's widely publicised comments on the Kannada language were met with fierce reactions in Karnataka when he stated, "Kannada is born out of Tamil,". Following the Karnataka High Court's suggestion, Kamal refused to issue an apology, thus leading to a postponement of the film.

Audience Reactions on Social Media

As Thug Life hit theatres, netizens took to social media platforms to share their opinions. While some praised the film's performances and direction, others expressed disappointment. Prasing the film, an X user wrote: "#ThugLife is pure. Mass, class & goosebumps moments galore! This one hits HARD. Unmissable."

Another one commented, "#ThugLife #ThugLife 2nd Half done. Action packed 2nd Half. Anbarv stunts. A thug story ending with sentiment touch. Sure shot #ThugLifeBlockbuster"

On the flip side, several viewers criticised the film for its pacing and narrative. One user remarked, "Mani Ratnam has not delivered even 10% of what he achieved in Nayakan. The storyline is predictable, the pacing is slow, and the performances feel flat. Despite having big actors, he did not deliver a sure-shot blockbuster, which is surely disappointing."

Another review read: ""#ThugLife, very old wine where the taste is so familiar that even Mani Ratnam has cooked something (obvious from the trailer) in the recent past. Amidst that the performance of all the actors especially KH & STR is good which makes it a one time watchable."

Talking about Tamil film industry, an X user wrote: "What's happening to #Kollywood even brand directors and goated actors are giving avg to sh*t films. No big budget film getting full positive reviews. #ThugLife #Coolie"

The cast of supporting characters, which included Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan, received mixed reviews from viewers. Some viewers said that they appreciated their efforts, while others reported that their roles were not developed enough.

Thug Life has produced a mixture of responses. Kamal Haasan's efforts and Mani Ratnam's direction were seen positively by some viewers, while many others negatively reviewed the pacing and plot of the film.