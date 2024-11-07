ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thug Life Release Date Teaser Unveiled On Kamal Haasan's 70th Birthday - Watch

The release date of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, was dropped on Haasan's 70th birthday.

Thug Life Release Date Teaser Unveiled On Kamal Haasan's 70th Birthday - Watch
Thug Life Release Date Teaser Unveiled On Kamal Haasan's 70th Birthday - Watch (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 31 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Thug Life, starring veteran actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role, dropped the movie's release date on the actor's 70th birthday, which falls on November 7. Director Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are reuniting for this much-awaited movie after 37 years since their collaboration in Nayakan.

Taking to social media, production house Turmeric Media shared a post revealing the release date. The post read, "His STORY, His RULES. #KHBirthdayCelebrations #HBDKamalHaasan #ThugLifeFromJune5 #KamalHaasan #ManiRatnam #SilambarasanTR #Thuglife. A #ManiRatnam Film"

The release date teaser, shared by the production house features Haasan with a rugged look and in fierce combat sequences, while other shots reveal a clean-shaven, younger version of his character, suggesting a dual-role or flashback angle. Joining Haasan in this action-packed gangster drama is actor Silambarasan TR, who appears in the teaser in an intense scene, wielding a blood-soaked weapon during a Holi celebration. The ensemble cast also includes Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Ali Fazal, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, each in significant roles.

Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Film International, Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life promises an exceptional cinematic experience. With Ravi K Chandran as the cinematographer, music by AR Rahman, and editing by Sreekar Prasad, the film is set to be a visual and auditory spectacle.

Besides Thug Life, Kamal Haasan is set to appear in Shankar's Indian 3 and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, with another untitled project currently under wraps.

READ MORE

  1. Thug Life: First Look of Silambarasan TR Revealed for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Film
  2. Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam Tease Grand Update in Latest Video
  3. Aravind Swami Likely to Replace Jayam Ravi in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Thug Life, starring veteran actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role, dropped the movie's release date on the actor's 70th birthday, which falls on November 7. Director Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are reuniting for this much-awaited movie after 37 years since their collaboration in Nayakan.

Taking to social media, production house Turmeric Media shared a post revealing the release date. The post read, "His STORY, His RULES. #KHBirthdayCelebrations #HBDKamalHaasan #ThugLifeFromJune5 #KamalHaasan #ManiRatnam #SilambarasanTR #Thuglife. A #ManiRatnam Film"

The release date teaser, shared by the production house features Haasan with a rugged look and in fierce combat sequences, while other shots reveal a clean-shaven, younger version of his character, suggesting a dual-role or flashback angle. Joining Haasan in this action-packed gangster drama is actor Silambarasan TR, who appears in the teaser in an intense scene, wielding a blood-soaked weapon during a Holi celebration. The ensemble cast also includes Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Ali Fazal, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, each in significant roles.

Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Film International, Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life promises an exceptional cinematic experience. With Ravi K Chandran as the cinematographer, music by AR Rahman, and editing by Sreekar Prasad, the film is set to be a visual and auditory spectacle.

Besides Thug Life, Kamal Haasan is set to appear in Shankar's Indian 3 and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, with another untitled project currently under wraps.

READ MORE

  1. Thug Life: First Look of Silambarasan TR Revealed for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Film
  2. Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam Tease Grand Update in Latest Video
  3. Aravind Swami Likely to Replace Jayam Ravi in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ABOUT THUG LIFEKAMAL HAASANTHUG LIFE RELEASE DATETHUG LIFE RELEASE DATE TEASERKAMAL HAASAN THUG LIFE RELEASE DATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.