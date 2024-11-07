Thug Life Release Date Teaser Unveiled On Kamal Haasan's 70th Birthday - Watch

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Thug Life, starring veteran actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role, dropped the movie's release date on the actor's 70th birthday, which falls on November 7. Director Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are reuniting for this much-awaited movie after 37 years since their collaboration in Nayakan.

Taking to social media, production house Turmeric Media shared a post revealing the release date. The post read, "His STORY, His RULES. #KHBirthdayCelebrations #HBDKamalHaasan #ThugLifeFromJune5 #KamalHaasan #ManiRatnam #SilambarasanTR #Thuglife. A #ManiRatnam Film"

The release date teaser, shared by the production house features Haasan with a rugged look and in fierce combat sequences, while other shots reveal a clean-shaven, younger version of his character, suggesting a dual-role or flashback angle. Joining Haasan in this action-packed gangster drama is actor Silambarasan TR, who appears in the teaser in an intense scene, wielding a blood-soaked weapon during a Holi celebration. The ensemble cast also includes Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Ali Fazal, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, each in significant roles.

Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Film International, Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life promises an exceptional cinematic experience. With Ravi K Chandran as the cinematographer, music by AR Rahman, and editing by Sreekar Prasad, the film is set to be a visual and auditory spectacle.

Besides Thug Life, Kamal Haasan is set to appear in Shankar's Indian 3 and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, with another untitled project currently under wraps.