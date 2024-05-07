Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam Tease Grand Update in Latest Video

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are preparing to collaborate again after a long hiatus. With the film's anticipation already high, the directors plan to make a big announcement soon. Taking to their official accounts, the makers of Thug Life have stated that a new update will be released on May 8th, 2024, or tomorrow at 10 a.m.

In a video, the makers also provided a glimpse of a desert scene with the words "Sigma Thug Rules" written over it. Along with that, the video caption read, "It's time for a New Beginning." The announcement will most likely be the introduction of Silambarasan TR's character in the film. As previously reported, the Manaadu actor is poised to play a significant role in Kamal Haasan's film after Dulquer Salmaan was forced to leave the project due to a scheduling conflict with his other commitments.

Furthermore, a fresh shot from the set of Thug Life got leaked on the internet, revealing Haasan and Silambarasan's new looks in the film. Also, the caption in the most recent update video abbreviates the phrase STR, which is also a nickname for the latter star. Silambarasan appears to play a key role in Mani Ratnam's highly awaited film, which is also their second collaboration after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The Mani Ratnam directorial Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan in the lead, and is described as an action drama. The film commemorates the duo's reunion following their cult film Nayakan, which released in 1987. The film is written by Ratnam and Haasan and also stars Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many more in key roles.