Thug Life: First Look of Silambarasan TR Revealed for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Film

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, unveiled the first look of actor Silambarasan TR on Wednesday, May 8. Set to play a pivotal role in the film, Silambarasan TR joins the cast after Dulquer Salmaan's departure due to scheduling conflicts with his other projects.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), production house Raaj Kamal Films dropped the first look of Silambarasan TR and wrote in the caption, "In the Realms of Dust, a New Thug Arises! STR @SilambarasanTR_ makes his Mark." In the poster, the Dum actor can be seen pointing a gun at the camera with an intense look.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life brings together two cinematic legends, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, after their iconic collaboration in the 1987 crime action movie Nayakan. Thug Life also marks Silambarasan TR's second collaboration with the director after the 2018 film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The action drama boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. The music for Thug Life is being crafted by the renowned composer AR Rahman, who has collaborated with Ratnam in the past. This marks Rahman's third film with Kamal Haasan, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie's release.