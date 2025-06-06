Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan Film Opens Decent Amid Karnataka Ban But Fails To Match Indian 2 And Vikram

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated film Thug Life hit theatres on June 5, 2025, marking the reunion of the iconic actor with acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam after decades. The gangster drama, set against a stylised visual palette and featuring a star-studded ensemble including Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, and Joju George, released amid high expectations. However, early estimates suggest a rather moderate start at the domestic box office.

Day 1 Collection and Occupancy

According to film trade tracker Sacnilk, Thug Life earned approximately Rs 17 crore net across India on its opening day across all languages. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, but it was the Tamil version that clearly drove the earnings. Out of the Rs 17 crore total, Rs 15.4 crore came from Tamil Nadu, Rs 1.5 crore from Telugu-speaking states, and a mere Rs 10 lakh from the Hindi belt.

Tamil Nadu recorded an overall occupancy of 52.06 percent for Thug Life on Thursday. Morning and afternoon shows hovered around the 50 percent mark, while evening shows dipped slightly to 45.15 percent. Notably, night shows surged to a strong 62.07 percent occupancy, indicating better footfalls in late screenings. Meanwhile, the film struggled in the Hindi-speaking regions, with an overall occupancy of just 5.79 percent, and fared moderately in Telugu regions with 21.36 percent.

Despite the strong anticipation and a star-powered team, the numbers reflect a tepid response for a Kamal Haasan film, especially when viewed against the backdrop of his recent box office successes.

Comparison with Indian 2 and Vikram

When compared to Kamal Haasan's last two theatrical releases: Indian 2 and Vikram, Thug Life trails significantly in its opening day numbers.

In 2024, Indian 2, directed by Shankar, opened with Rs 25.6 crore net on Day 1 in India. The vigilante-action film saw Haasan reprise his iconic role as Senapathy, an aged freedom fighter-turned-vigilante, and despite mixed reviews for its writing and pacing, managed a strong initial box office due to the legacy of its predecessor and the fan following surrounding the collaboration between Haasan and Shankar.

Going back further to 2022, Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, set new benchmarks for Tamil cinema. The action-thriller earned a massive Rs 32.05 crore net on its first day and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. It was praised for its gripping narrative, action sequences, and for establishing a cinematic universe that thrilled audiences. Haasan's return to full-fledged action resonated strongly with fans, and the film saw an exceptional theatrical run.

Compared to these blockbusters, Thug Life's Rs 17 crore opening is underwhelming. The film was released on a non-holiday Thursday, and with Karnataka screenings stalled due to a brewing controversy, the initial business took a visible hit. Moreover, unlike Vikram, which had mass appeal and tight storytelling, Thug Life has received mixed reactions, which may impact its long-term box office potential.

Controversy and Critical Reception

Adding to the challenges, Thug Life faced significant backlash in Karnataka following Haasan's controversial statement at the film's audio launch, where he claimed "Kannada was born from Tamil." This remark ignited a linguistic row, with pro-Kannada groups opposing the film's release in the state. Distributors in Karnataka opted not to screen the film amid protests, despite the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce stating they had no formal objections. The matter is currently under legal review, with a decision on its release in Karnataka expected by June 10.

In terms of critical reception, the film hasn't quite lived up to its pre-release hype. Noted film analyst Sumit Kadel gave the movie a two-star rating, calling it a "huge letdown." In his review, he acknowledged some promising moments in the first half and praised the film's production quality and visual appeal. However, he noted that the film diminishes to slow pace, evidenced by a speedy first half that the audience would not be able to immerse itself in. Kadel predicted that the film will garner decent business in Tamil Nadu, given the state of current Tamil box office films, but there is nowhere near an opportunity for success in the Hindi market.

Looking Ahead

Thug Life still has the weekend ahead to recover and if the stars align, even gain traction through positive word-of-mouth, notably in Tamil Nadu. Absent of stellar reviews for the film, low Hindi occupancy, and the series of unfortunate events in Karnataka that ultimately impacted its distribution even further, it appears Thug Life will not achieve the box office heights that Kamal Haasan's previous releases have achieved.

With a star-studded cast and the long-anticipated collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, it was just the perfect storm of expectations. However, Day 1 does indicate a rocky road ahead for the film, unless the weekend provides a strong surge in footfalls, as well as a significant turnaround in public perception.