Thug Life Advance Booking: Kamal Haasan Starrer Set For Big Opening With Over Rs 3 Crore In India

Hyderabad: Advance bookings for the upcoming Tamil gangster action drama Thug Life, starring veteran actor Kamal Haasan, have opened worldwide to a strong response. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film reunites the actor and the director nearly four decades after their 1987 classic Nayakan.

Advance ticket sales for Thug Life began on June 1 and have gained a positive response in India and abroad. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold 77,453 tickets across 5,143 shows in 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX format. So far, it has brought in Rs 3.55 crore in advance sales in India, including blocked seats.

Thug Life features a star-studded cast, led by Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, supported by Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and Baburaj. The film is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.

Initially announced in November 2022 under the working title Kamal Haasan 234, signifying the actor's 234th lead role, the film went on floors in January 2024. Shooting took place in different locations such as Chennai, Kanchipuram, Pondicherry, New Delhi and other parts of North India, and wrapping up by late 2024.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and editor A Sreekar Prasad. The music is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, with lyrics written by Karthik Netha, Siva Ananth and Kamal Haasan himself. Vocal performances by Charulatha Mani and Shruti Haasan are featured in the soundtrack.

Behind the scenes, Thug Life also boasts an impressive crew: action choreography by Anbariv, production design by Sharmishta Roy, costume design by Eka Lakhani and Amritha Ram, and special makeup effects by Akihito Ikeda and Ranjith Ambady.

Since no major Tamil films are releasing right after it, Thug Life could likely be the only big movie in theatres for a while. A lot of people have already booked tickets in advance, showing excitement for the movie. This could mean a strong start at the box office.