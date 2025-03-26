Thudarum Trailer: A Mohanlal-Shobana Family Drama Fans Have Been Waiting For

Hyderabad: With the release of L2: Empuraan just around the corner, Mohanlal fans are in for an exciting treat. His much-awaited upcoming film, Thudarum, has just dropped its trailer, and the excitement among Lalettan's loyal followers is palpable. Unlike some of his recent films, which were primarily driven by his star power, Thudarum promises to be a heartfelt, grounded drama that seeks to resonate with the audience on a deeper emotional level.

Thudarum is special for several reasons. It marks Mohanlal's 360th film as an actor, making it a significant milestone in his illustrious career. Additionally, the film brings him back together with actress Shobana after a gap of 15 years, reuniting the iconic pair for their 56th collaboration. The film is also directed by Tharun Moorthy, known for his previous works like Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka.

In Thudarum, Mohanlal plays the role of Shanmugham, an ordinary taxi driver who shares a special bond with his black Ambassador car. The trailer suggests that the film will be a feel-good family drama, though the final shot gives a hint of some intriguing twists in the storyline.

The Thudarum Trailer: A Sneak Peek

The almost two-minute-long trailer feels like it finishes in the blink of an eye. It opens with Mohanlal’s character, Shanmugham, having a conversation with a friend recalling his school days. The conversation between the friends sets the tone for a lighthearted and humorous film.

The trailer then shifts focus to the more joyous aspects of Shanmugham’s life, especially his warm relationship with his wife, played by Shobana. There’s also a clever moment in the promo that seems to address real-life speculations about Mohanlal’s beard.

The trailer also highlights Shanmugham’s emotional attachment to his old black Ambassador car. However, as the trailer unfolds, it becomes clear that the car has ended up in police custody, and Shanmugham must go to great lengths to get it back. Towards the end of the trailer, the tone shifts, hinting at a more intense and dramatic turn of events.

The Team Thudarum

Thudarum is written by Tharun Moorthy and KR Sunil. It is produced by Rejaputhra Vishal Media. The supporting cast includes Binu Pappu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Farhaan Faasil, and Thomas Mathew. The film’s cinematography is handled by Shaji Kumar, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. The sound design is by Vishnu Govind, and the editing has been done by the late Nishadh Yusuf and Shafeeque VB.

Shobana-Mohanlal Reunion

One of the most exciting aspects of Thudarum is the long-awaited reunion of Mohanlal and Shobana, two of Malayalam cinema’s most beloved on-screen partners. The pair last appeared together 15 years ago in Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded (2009), and their last romantic film together was in Joshiy’s Mampazhakkalam (2004).

Mohanlal's Upcoming Projects

While Mohanlal is eagerly awaiting the release of L2: Empuraan on March 27, he has also been busy with other projects. He was last seen in the ZEE5 anthology series Manorathangal. Upcoming films in his kitty include Jeethu Joseph’s Ram, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, and more.