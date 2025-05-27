Thudarum OTT Release: Mohanlal-Shobhana Reunion Film To Stream In 5 Languages After Kerala Box Office Triumph

Hyderabad: After rewriting box office records in Kerala, Mohanlal's Malayalam blockbuster Thudarum is set to make its highly anticipated OTT debut on May 30, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar. The film will be available for streaming in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, making it accessible to a pan-Indian audience.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum released in theatres on April 25, 2025, and went on to become a sensational success. The film grossed over Rs 100 crore in Kerala alone, a rare feat even among Malayalam hits, which typically rely on a wider national or international release to cross such milestones. This achievement has solidified Thudarum's place among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Set in the scenic hill town of Ranni, Thudarum tells the story of Shanmughan, a humble taxi driver whose life is deeply tied to his aging Ambassador car. As events unfold, he finds himself navigating a series of emotional and moral dilemmas that challenge his values, resilience, and family ties. The film's strength lies in its grounded storytelling and emotional depth, trademarks of director Tharun Moorthy's style.

The reunion of Mohanlal and Shobhana after nealy two decades was a highpoint of the film, marking the actors' 56th collaboration. The on-screen affinity of Mohanlal and Shobhana is legendary and the film had a nostalgic appeal for longtime fans of the duo, who were seeing them together for the first time since Manichithrathazhu and Thenmavin Kombathu. Reviews complimented Shobhana on her composed and commanding presence, and Mohanlal's sincere turn as a simple man who struggles with complex feelings. Many reviewers remarked on Mohanlal's performance as one of his more earnest performances in recent years.

The OTT release of overwhelmingly praised film coincides with a special moment in Mohanlal's personal life as May 21st was his 65th birthday. On social media, fans and friends, all wished him well. Mohanlal marked his birthday in his own way by announcing two new initiatives with his ViswaSanthi Foundation, which demonstrates his ongoing commitment to social causes.

Now that most people have fresh recollections of the theatrical release, Thudarum's digital release on JioHotstar will have a large viewership - including first-time viewers who missed the theatrical viewing opportunity and those ready to rewatch the emotional drama again.