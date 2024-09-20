Throwback To Happy Times: Aishwarya Rai's Forgotten Moments With Bachchan Family - See Pics

Hyderabad: Social media is abuzz with speculation of a growing rift between Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchan family. The first indication of trouble emerged during the high-profile wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, and Shweta Bachchan arrived together and posed for the paparazzi, while Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were missing from this family moment. The duo arrived at the venue minutes later and posed separately, adding to the rumours of a rift within the family.

When Aishwarya Rai Was All Smiles With The Bachchan Family (Photo: Getty Images)

The situation repeated itself the following day at the reception, where once again, the Bachchan family posed together without Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Their separate appearance fueled the rumour mill even more. However, this was not the case a few years ago. Here are some throwback pictures which show Aishwarya joyfully smiling and interacting with the Bachchan family, highlighting a different, more unified atmosphere.

This picture is from the 2009 International Indian Film Academy Awards where Bollywood icon and IIFA Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan posed with a waxwork figure of himself, alongside his son Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai at the Venetian Macao-Hotel-Resort on June 11, 2009 in Macau, China. The photo captures Aishwarya all smiles alongside them. Another throwback image captures Abhishek, Aishwarya, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai at the launch of the Book Madhushala -The House of Wine in November 2009. The picture displays Aishwarya with her husband and in-laws, during what seemed like a harmonious time in their relationship.

At present, social media users have been particularly vocal about the visible distance between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family during these important events. While fans of the former Miss World have defended her, stating that Aishwarya and Abhishek prefer to keep their private life out of the public eye, the string of their separate appearances at the Ambabni wedding has raised questions about the state of her relationship with her in-laws.

This isn't the first time rumours of discord have surfaced. In recent months, Aishwarya's social media activity, solo trips, and the decision to skip joint public appearances with her husband have only added to the tension in the Bachchan household. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan, on July 13, posed for a photo with his son-in-law Nikhil Nanda and his grandchildren Navya and Agastya, further highlighting Aishwarya's absence from family moments. Whether this is merely a matter of scheduling conflicts or a sign of something deeper remains to be confirmed.

The throwback photos of Aishwarya happily posing with the Bachchan family serve as a reminder of what once appeared to be a close-knit bond between her and her in-laws. As rumours of a family rift continue to swirl, fans are left wondering if the smiles in that photo have now faded in real life. Only time will tell if these rumours hold any truth or if they are merely the result of public speculation based on a few missed moments. For now, the Bachchan family has remained silent, keeping their personal matters, as always, behind closed doors.