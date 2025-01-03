Throwback Pics Of Deepika And Ranbir Go Viral as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Releases In Theatres

Hyderabad: Fans of Bollywood's iconic on-screen pair, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, are reliving the magic of their blockbuster film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) as it returned to theatres today, January 3, 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama has been hailed as a cult classic, featuring unforgettable performances by Deepika, Ranbir, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin. The re-release has stirred a wave of nostalgia among audiences, who rushed to theatres to revisit this cinematic gem.

The renewed buzz around the film also brought a flood of throwback pictures of Deepika and Ranbir to social media. These snapshots captured both on set and during the film's promotions, highlight their effortless camaraderie. Fans were quick to gush over their unmatched chemistry, drawing comparisons between the actors' off-screen bond and the on-screen magic of their characters, Dr Naina Talwar and Kabir "Bunny" Thapar.

Social media users were expressive in their praise, with one calling Deepika and Ranbir the "OG prince and princess of Bollywood." Another fan commented, "Their chemistry is natural and timeless. Nobody can replicate this." However, the discussion also turned toward filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's later choices, with some fans expressing surprise at the shift from Deepika to Alia Bhatt in his 2022 film, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

As Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani continues to captivate audiences once again, fans are eagerly manifesting an on-screen reunion for Deepika and Ranbir. Their dynamic duo remains proof of the timeless appeal of great storytelling and undeniable screen presence.