Those We Love Don't Go Away: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Miss Rishi Kapoor on His Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: Today is the fourth death anniversary of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. His actor-wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni resorted to social media to fondly recall the actor and express their deep love for him.

Actor Rishi Kapoor with family

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a lovely childhood picture with her father, Rishi Kapoor, on Instagram Stories. She captioned the throwback photo, "Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day." #forever #missyouverymuch." Her partner, Bharat Sahni, also posted a family photo of himself, Riddhima, their daughter, Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Krishna Raj Kapoor. He wrote, "Thank you for all your memories. We miss you."

Actor Rishi Kapoor with family

Actor Rishi Kapoor with family

Other family members too paid tribute, including Nitasha Nanda, who shared a nice throwback photo from her time in New York with Rishi and Neetu. Shanoo Sharma, a family friend, also paid respect to the late actor by uploading a flashback photo of the late actor from the sets of his film, which co-starred Neetu as the lead heroine. Several others paid tribute to the actor by posting images of him. Neetu reposted these on her social media account.

Actor Rishi Kapoor with family

In a recent interview with a newswire, Riddhima shared an emotional story, revealing that her father Rishi Kapoor contacted her two days before his death but she was unable to answer. "He attempted to phone me two days before this incident. He left me a missed call that I still have on my phone. That was his last missed call to me, and I thought... I wish I'd taken that. After that, he was unable to speak because he was in the hospital," she said. "I called him after that, but he couldn't talk," she added.

Rishi died on April 30, 2020, aged 67. He was suffering from leukaemia and spent a significant period of time in New York receiving treatment. Fans and the film industry still admire and remember his significant contributions to Indian cinema.