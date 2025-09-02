Pawan Kalyan Birthday Special: Did You Know The Superstar Struck Gold With THIS Trait

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan is not just a star. He is a phenomenon. For more than two decades, he has ruled the hearts of Telugu cinema lovers. His films, his style, his mannerisms, everything he does is watched, copied, and celebrated.

But on his birthday today, let us look at something that makes him stand out from other stars. Something rare and something risky as the superstar has always placed his trust in first-time directors.

Most superstars choose seasoned filmmakers, preferring the safety of tried and tested names. But Pawan, right from the beginning of his career, went the other way. He gave newcomers a chance. And in return, he got some of the most iconic films of his career.

Tholi Prema - A. Karunakaran's Big Break

Back in 1998, a young director named A. Karunakaran had a love story in mind, one that was simple yet deeply emotional. He saw a photograph of Pawan Kalyan in a film magazine and instantly knew he had found his hero.

When Karunakaran narrated the story, Pawan liked it. He believed in the script. More importantly, he believed in the young director. That belief changed everything. The result was Tholi Prema, a film that became a cultural landmark.

It was more than a hit becoming one of the most iconic love stories in Telugu cinema. It went on to win the National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu, six Nandi Awards, and ran for over a year in theatres. The film not only made Karunakaran's career but also gave Pawan his true breakthrough. It cemented him as the heartthrob of the youth.

Years later, Pawan and Karunakaran reunited for Balu: ABCDEFG in 2005. While it didn't repeat the magic of Tholi Prema, it proved one thing that Pawan never forgets the directors who started with him.

Badri – Puri Jagannadh's Fiery Debut

Two years later, in 2000, another young man got his chance. His name was Puri Jagannadh. Full of fire, energy, and fresh ideas, Puri had written a film script titled Badri. Once again, Pawan backed the newcomer. And once again, the gamble paid off.

Badri was a romantic action drama that showed Pawan in a new light. Stylish, aggressive, and youthful, it connected instantly with audiences. The film introduced Amisha Patel to South cinema and also featured Renu Desai, who would later become a significant part of Pawan's life.

Made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, Badri was a box-office success and a career-defining film for Puri. The film marked the arrival of a new kind of commercial cinema in Telugu.

Twelve years later, in 2012, Pawan and Puri joined hands again for Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu. This time, it was a political action drama. While the film got mixed reactions, it did well at the box office and proved that their combination still had power.

Gabbar Singh – Harish Shankar's Mass Explosion

By 2012, Pawan Kalyan was going through a tough phase. A few of his films hadn't done well. But then came Gabbar Singh, directed by Harish Shankar.

Once again, it was Pawan who showed faith in a director making his mark. Harish Shankar, though not entirely unknown, got his big chance with Pawan's backing. And the result was explosive.

Gabbar Singh, a remake of the Hindi hit Dabangg, became a sensation. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, it grossed over Rs 150 crore worldwide. At that time, it was the second highest-grossing Telugu film ever.

Pawan's performance was electrifying with mass appeal mixed with comedy and charm. The film won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu, SIIMA Award, CineMAA Award, and more. It also revived his career after a series of flops.

Fans still remember the film's songs, dialogues, and Pawan's energy. Gabbar Singh wasn't just a blockbuster. It was a cultural wave.

Now, more than a decade later, Pawan and Harish Shankar are back again with Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film, based on the Tamil hit Theri, is one of the most awaited projects in Telugu cinema. Its posters have already set the internet on fire. The film is currently in post-production and is expected to release in 2026.

What makes all of this special is that Pawan didn't just give these directors their first big break. He also came back to work with each of them again.