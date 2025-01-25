This Weekend's Top 5 OTT Picks: Barroz, Hisaab Barabar and More

Hyderabad: An exciting lineup of new releases on various OTT platforms such as Netflix, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video awaits audiences looking for something new. From thrilling crime dramas to heartwarming comedies and gripping mysteries, there is something for everyone. Whether you are a fan of intense drama or looking for a light-hearted escape, the latest additions to streaming platforms will keep you hooked.

Let us dive into the top OTT releases this weekend:

1. Hisaab Barabar (ZEE5) - January 24

A thrilling dark comedy, Hisaab Barabar stars R Madhavan as Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket inspector who stumbles upon a financial fraud involving a cunning banker, played by Neil Nitin Mukesh. What starts as a small discrepancy in his bank account soon unravels into a massive monetary misappropriation scheme that threatens his career and personal life. The film explores themes of corruption and morality with a satirical edge. Also starring Kirti Kulhari and Saurabh Shukla, Hisaab Barabar promises to be a roller-coaster ride for fans of crime thrillers with a dash of dark humour.

2. Barroz (Disney+ Hotstar) - January 22

The film marks Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's directorial debut. It is a fantasy action adventure that is set to be a visual treat. The movie follows Barroz, a 400-year-old guardian tasked with protecting Vasco da Gama's legendary treasure. The fantasy genre is brought to life through Mohanlal's larger-than-life direction and performances. With stunning visuals and an engaging storyline, Barroz offers a perfect escape for fans of action and adventure. The film is available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

3. Sweet Dreams (Disney+ Hotstar) - January 24

For fans of romantic comedies with a twist, Sweet Dreams is a must-watch. This heartwarming story revolves around two strangers, Kenny (Amol Parashar) and Dia (Mithila Palkar), who share mysterious dreams about each other, despite never having met in real life. The film takes the audience on a magical journey as they navigate their strange connection, leading to an unexpected love story. With a talented cast and a charming narrative, Sweet Dreams is perfect for a cozy weekend binge.

4. The Night Agent (Season 2) - Netflix (January 23)

The second season of The Night Agent is finally here, and it is packed with action and intrigue. Gabriel Basso returns as Peter Sutherland, the young FBI agent who finds himself in a CIA conspiracy. This season picks up where the first left off, with Peter trying to uncover a mole within the CIA. Luciane Buchanan also returns as Rose Larkin, a cybersecurity expert with a personal vendetta, and the duo team up again to navigate a web of danger and deception.

5. Sivarapalli (Amazon Prime Video) - January 24

Sivarapalli is a Telugu remake of the hit Hindi series Panchayat, offering a slice-of-life narrative filled with humour and heart. The story follows Shyam (played by an emerging star), an engineering graduate from Hyderabad, who reluctantly accepts a job as a Panchayat Secretary in the remote village of Sivarapalli, Telangana. The series showcases his humorous yet touching journey as he navigates the eccentricities of village life, battles the dynamics of rural politics, and interacts with colorful local characters.

