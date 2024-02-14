'This Valentine's Day All the Single Girls Be like' - Says Sara Ali Khan as She Drops Video

Hyderabad (Telangana): It's Valentine's Day - the day for couples around the globe to express their love, strengthen bonds, and create treasured memories. Celebrated every year on February 14, this special day witnesses celebrity couples cherishing quality moments with their significant others.

However, the 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor Sara Ali Khan took a different approach to mark this occasion by sharing an amusing video that portrayed the affairs of single girls on Valentine's Day.

On Wednesday, she took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a hilarious video wherein the 28-year-old was seen depicting the life of single girls on this love-laden day. The video features her dressed in a beautiful red salwar suit, alongside her friends. Sharing the clipping, she captioned it, "This Valentine’s Day all the single girls be like."

As her fans and followers watched the video, they couldn't help but burst into laughter. One fan commented, "Haha u are funny saraa pyar tumhara keep rocking always." Another amusingly wrote, "This is the condition of everyone after trying to get the perfect." A user simply stated, "Amazing video funny."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will be seen portraying two distinct roles in her highly anticipated movies, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Murder Mubarak'.

Her role in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' will showcase a fearless and patriotic character, while in 'Murder Mubarak', she will don a mysterious role. Additionally, Khan will also be seen in 'Metro In Dino' directed by Anurag Basu.