'This Needs to Stop': Chinmayi Sripaada Condemns Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Defense on Assault Video

Hyderabad: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada criticised Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for his alleged mistreatment of an employee, a video of which went viral on social media platforms. In the video shared by Chinmayi on her social media account, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan can be seen slapping and kicking his employee, an act she condemned as "horrendous."

Chinmayi expressed disbelief at how individuals who appear gentle and soft-spoken publicly can exhibit such inhumane behavior behind closed doors, suggesting that if cameras had been present earlier, more individuals celebrated as greats would have been exposed for their true nature.

"Some of these people behave like such gentle, soft spoken souls in public, one would never think they’d be capable of such inhumane behaviour. If only cameras existed earlier - more of those we celebrate as so called greats would have been exposed for what they actually were to other people. Horrendous," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Following the uproar caused by the video, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan addressed the controversy in a video message, labeling it as a personal matter between a teacher and his disciple. In his defense, Khan stated that the actions depicted were part of the dynamic between a master and his protege and praise and punishment are both integral aspects of their relationship.

The video sparked widespread criticism, with social media users condemning Khan's behavior and questioning the justification offered. Chinmayi, in response to Khan's explanation, shared another post reiterating her condemnation of assault and expressing disdain for the protection afforded to figures of authority, regardless of their faith or profession.

She highlighted a pattern where individuals in positions of power, such as teachers or gurus, often evade accountability for their actions, shielded by notions of divinity or talent. "The justification he gives here “The teacher showers love on the student when they do well; and the punishment is equally harsh when they make a mistake.” Gurus get protected by the 'divinity' of their position, regardless of the faith / religion they practice - all their transgressions, from violence, emotional abuse to sexual abuse is condoned for the sake of their 'artistry', 'talent' etc etc. This needs to stop," she wrote.

Chinmayi's posts garnered significant attention from users, with many echoing her sentiments and condemning the culture of idolization that allows such behavior to persist unchecked. Some criticised Khan's attempt to salvage his image through his clarification, viewing it as insincere and driven by public relations rather than genuine remorse.