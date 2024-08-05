Was Gulshan Devaiah 'Sidelined' from Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh Promotions? Here's What He Has to Say

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah has recently addressed speculation regarding his absence from the promotional events of his latest film, Ulajh, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Despite receiving critical acclaim for his performance, the film is struggling at the box office, prompting some rumours about Devaiah's inactiveness in its promotions.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Devaiah clarified that his absence from promotional events was not due to any fallout or strategic sidelining. "This is really not true," he stated, refuting claims that he was intentionally excluded. "I wasn’t available for the events because I was busy filming my next project. I only got back on the afternoon of the 1st of Aug. Please be careful with your assumptions 🙂."

Actor Gulshan Devaiah adresses speculation regarding his absence from promotional events of his latest film Ulajh (X)

He then pointed out the numerous solo interviews he gave for Ulajh, which are available in both print and online media for those interested in his insights. Addressing a specific query about his absence following a viral interview with Kapoor, Devaiah reiterated his commitment to the film and its promotion. "I can let it be and not offer any explanation, but I won’t do that," he said.

The actor's response comes amid fan speculation on social media, including accusations directed at Kapoor for allegedly influencing Devaiah’s promotional involvement. Devaiah’s clarification aims to dispel misunderstandings as he takes to his X handle to offer clarity. He also emphasized the challenges of filmmaking and stressed the importance of watching films on the big screen.