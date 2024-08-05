ETV Bharat / entertainment

Was Gulshan Devaiah 'Sidelined' from Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh Promotions? Here's What He Has to Say

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Ulajh star Gulshan Devaiah dispels rumours surrounding his absence from the film's promotional events. In his X post, he offered clarification as to why he was not able to promote the Janhvi Kapoor starrer.

Gulshan Devaiah Addresses Rumours of Being Sidelined from Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh Promotions
Gulshan Devaiah Addresses Rumours of Being Sidelined from Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh Promotions (Film Poster/ ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah has recently addressed speculation regarding his absence from the promotional events of his latest film, Ulajh, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Despite receiving critical acclaim for his performance, the film is struggling at the box office, prompting some rumours about Devaiah's inactiveness in its promotions.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Devaiah clarified that his absence from promotional events was not due to any fallout or strategic sidelining. "This is really not true," he stated, refuting claims that he was intentionally excluded. "I wasn’t available for the events because I was busy filming my next project. I only got back on the afternoon of the 1st of Aug. Please be careful with your assumptions 🙂."

Actor Gulshan Devaiah adresses speculation regarding his absence from promotional events of his latest film Ulajh
Actor Gulshan Devaiah adresses speculation regarding his absence from promotional events of his latest film Ulajh (X)

He then pointed out the numerous solo interviews he gave for Ulajh, which are available in both print and online media for those interested in his insights. Addressing a specific query about his absence following a viral interview with Kapoor, Devaiah reiterated his commitment to the film and its promotion. "I can let it be and not offer any explanation, but I won’t do that," he said.

The actor's response comes amid fan speculation on social media, including accusations directed at Kapoor for allegedly influencing Devaiah’s promotional involvement. Devaiah’s clarification aims to dispel misunderstandings as he takes to his X handle to offer clarity. He also emphasized the challenges of filmmaking and stressed the importance of watching films on the big screen.

Read More

  1. Watch: Rekha Kisses Janhvi Kapoor at Ulajh Screening; Reminds Fans of Sridevi with Heartfelt Gesture
  2. Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew Starrer Showcases a Web of Deceit And Conspiracy - WATCH
  3. When Gulshan Devaiah Thought He Could Never Have Conversation with Anurag Kashyap - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah has recently addressed speculation regarding his absence from the promotional events of his latest film, Ulajh, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Despite receiving critical acclaim for his performance, the film is struggling at the box office, prompting some rumours about Devaiah's inactiveness in its promotions.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Devaiah clarified that his absence from promotional events was not due to any fallout or strategic sidelining. "This is really not true," he stated, refuting claims that he was intentionally excluded. "I wasn’t available for the events because I was busy filming my next project. I only got back on the afternoon of the 1st of Aug. Please be careful with your assumptions 🙂."

Actor Gulshan Devaiah adresses speculation regarding his absence from promotional events of his latest film Ulajh
Actor Gulshan Devaiah adresses speculation regarding his absence from promotional events of his latest film Ulajh (X)

He then pointed out the numerous solo interviews he gave for Ulajh, which are available in both print and online media for those interested in his insights. Addressing a specific query about his absence following a viral interview with Kapoor, Devaiah reiterated his commitment to the film and its promotion. "I can let it be and not offer any explanation, but I won’t do that," he said.

The actor's response comes amid fan speculation on social media, including accusations directed at Kapoor for allegedly influencing Devaiah’s promotional involvement. Devaiah’s clarification aims to dispel misunderstandings as he takes to his X handle to offer clarity. He also emphasized the challenges of filmmaking and stressed the importance of watching films on the big screen.

Read More

  1. Watch: Rekha Kisses Janhvi Kapoor at Ulajh Screening; Reminds Fans of Sridevi with Heartfelt Gesture
  2. Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew Starrer Showcases a Web of Deceit And Conspiracy - WATCH
  3. When Gulshan Devaiah Thought He Could Never Have Conversation with Anurag Kashyap - Watch
Last Updated : 22 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JANHVI KAPOORGULSHAN SKIPS ULAJH PROMOTIONSGULSHAN IGNORED AT ULAJH PROMOTIONSBOLLYWOOD NEWSGULSHAN DEVAIAH ON ULAJH PROMOTIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.