'This Is Not Indian Idol': Frustrated Fans Ask Neha Kakkar to 'Go Back', Singer Breaks Down at Melbourne Concert

Neha Kakkar faces backlash in Melbourne for arriving three hours late to her concert. The singer breaks down on stage after being booed.

Singer Neha Kakkar
Singer Neha Kakkar (Photo: ANI)
Published : Mar 25, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar was caught off guard during her live concert in Melbourne after she arrived three hours late on stage. The audience became angry and frustrated with the situation booing and heckling Kakkar. A video has gone viral of Kakkar crying while apologising to her fans who were in attendance.

The singer was visibly upset as she tried to apologise to her audience for making them wait. "Guys you are truly sweet! You've waited so patiently. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho. I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho, I'm so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever," Kakkar stated to the audience as she was trying to appeal to the public.

She also promised her fans to put in a great effort despite being late, saying "Aaj aap log mere liye itna kimti time nikaal kar aaye ho, I will make sure that I will make you all dance." While some people in the crowd were supportive and cheered her spirit, others were less forgiving. In the viral video, some audience members can be heard saying, "Go back, take rest in your hotel." One person went on to say, "This is not India, you're in Australia," while another sarcastically said, "very good acting this is not Indian idol. You're not performing with kids," after seeing her crying act.

Fans had waited hours to see the show, and disappointment began rolling in from the crowd. Taking to X, a social media user wrote: "Came up the stage at 10 pm for a 7:30 show, and yet crying, then wrapped it up in less than an hour. Such crap concert," while another wrote, "She should respect her audience".

However, Kakkar has still not directly addressed the negative feedback following her performance in Melbourne. The singer had earlier delivered a terrific performance in Sydney and posted pictures from the same on her Instagram handle.

