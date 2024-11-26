This Is How Sobhita Dhulipala Celebrated Naga Chaitanya's Birthday in Goa Ahead of Their Grand Wedding - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: As Naga Chaitanya turned 38, the celebrations were more than just a birthday party as they marked a moment of growing love and anticipation ahead of his upcoming wedding with actor Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple, who are set to marry on December 4, 2024, at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, celebrated the special day with close friends and family in Goa.

An intimate, cozy celebration with friends turned into a memorable moment for the couple, with a candid picture shared by Sushant Anumolu, a close friend of the duo. The picture shows Sobhita, dressed in a chic, simple outfit, standing by her fiance. She has a radiant smile on her face with Chaitanya standing closely beside her, sharing a moment of warmth and affection.

In this precious snapshot, Sobhita is makeup-free, adding a personal and unguarded touch to the celebration, which reflects the deep connection between the couple. The simplicity and comfort of the moment speak volumes about their strong bond ahead of their highly anticipated wedding.

Sobhita and Chaitanya's wedding is expected to be a grand yet intimate affair, rooted in traditional Telugu-Brahmin customs. The couple has chosen a meaningful venue for their nuptials: Annapurna Studios, a place with deep significance for the Akkineni family. The wedding ceremony will span over eight hours, with numerous traditional rituals, a reflection of their dedication to honoring cultural practices.

In addition to the excitement around their wedding, the couple's wedding video is generating significant buzz. Reports suggest that Nagarjuna Akkineni is in talks with streaming platforms like Netflix to exclusively acquire their wedding video, ensuring that fans get an intimate look into this star-studded celebration. The couple's pre-wedding festivities, including their participation in the IFFI Goa event, have only fueled further excitement about their upcoming marriage.