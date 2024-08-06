ETV Bharat / entertainment

'This Drama You Have Started New': Jaya 'Amitabh' Bachchan Reignites Name Row in Parliament

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

Jaya Bachchan's name row fails to dry down as Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar addresses her as per the official records taking her husband Amitabh's name as her middle name. This led to a light-hearted exchange where Jaya referred to it as a drama that had been started recently.

Jaya Bachchan reignited name row in Parliament in a light hearted conversaton with Jagdeep Dhankar
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (left), Jaya Bachchan (right) (ANI)

Hyderabad: In a recent parliamentary session, veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan once again ignited the name row while talking to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. The incident occurred during a discussion where Chairman Dhankhar referred to her as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan as per official records. Reacting to the repeated reference to her husband Amitabh's name, Jaya remarked it was a drama, which was not there earlier.

The exchange ensued further when Chairman Dhankhar suggested she change her name officially, to which she responded affirmatively about her pride in her husband, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan's name. "No sir, I am very proud, I am very of my name and my husband and his achievements. It signifies abha jo mit nahi sakti.., don't worry, this drama you have started new, this was not there earlier," she said.

It all started when Jaya took offense after Deputy Chairman Harivansh took her full name (Jaya Amitabh Bachchan) as per official records on July 29. Registering her displeasure, the actor-turned-politician had said: "This is something new, that women will be recognized by the name of their husbands like they have no existence or achievements of their own."

Jaya (born as Jaya Bhaduri) married megastar Amitabh Bachchan on June 3, 1973. Her career spanning cinema and politics has made her a prominent figure advocating for women's rights and social issues. Her recent remarks have sparked a broader debate on societal norms and the representation of women in public and private spheres. The actor had an illustrious career alongside her husband in iconic films like Zanjeer, Sholay, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, reflecting her influence both on-screen and off-screen.

