'This Demon Deserves Harsh Punishment': Riteish Deshmukh Speaks Out Against Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

Hyderabad: Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed his concern and outrage on social media regarding a shocking crime in Maharashtra's Badlapur in Thane district. The incident, which has left the community in shock, involved the sexual assault of two young girls, aged three and four, that occurred at a school in the city.

Taking to X, he shared his feelings of anger and disgust, emphasising the need for the 'harshest' possible punishment for the offender. "As a parent am absolutely disgusted, pained and raging with anger!!," Deshmukh posted on X. He highlighted the seriousness of the incident, stating, "Two and 4-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by the male cleaning staff member of the school. Schools are supposed to be a safe place for kids as their own homes."

In his post, he further demanded severe consequences for the perpetrator, stating, "The harshest punishment needs to be given to this demon. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his times gave the guilty what they deserved - Chaurang- we need these laws back in action." He hashtagged his post with #BadlapurCrime to draw attention to the issue.

Reports indicate that the alleged assaults took place in the school's toilet, and the kids disclosed the matter to their parents on August 12. Following this, the suspect was apprehended on August 17. The perpetrator faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 65(2) (rape on girls under twelve years of age), 74 (assault or criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty), 75 (sexual harassment offences), and 76 (assault or criminal force used with the intent to disrobe).