'They Should Be Worried': Siddharth Talks About Miss You Releasing A Week Before Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: Actor Siddharth is in the limelight ahead of the release of his upcoming film Miss You, directed by N Rajasekar, slated to hit theatres on November 29, 2024. The film's release date places it close to the much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, which arrives a week later on December 5, 2024. At a recent press meet for Miss You, Siddharth was asked about the impending clash with the Sukumar-directed blockbuster.

Confidently addressing the question, Siddharth stated, "There are many things that need to happen if my movie is to be in theatres in the second week. The first is that my film should be good and liked by the audience. About the next movie, they should be worried, and that is not my problem. A good cinema cannot be removed from theatres, at least not in this era where social media awareness is big."

While Siddharth's remarks highlight his confidence in his film, they have drawn mixed reactions. Fans of Allu Arjun expressed displeasure, interpreting the comment as dismissive of Pushpa 2.