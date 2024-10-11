'They Can Take My Office, But My Home Is...': When SRK Opened Up On Why He Bought Mannat, His Dream Home Worth Over Rs 200 Cr

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in a throwback video, opened up about one of the most significant milestones of his life, which is buying his Mumbai home, Mannat, the worth of which is reportedly over Rs 200 crore. Known as the 'King of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan is celebrated not only for his larger-than-life screen presence but also for his deep-rooted love for his family.

Reflecting on his journey to purchase the house, he shared how it was one of the most challenging achievements of his life, saying, "It's one of the most difficult things I've done in my life... is to buy this house. I don't have a house anywhere in the world. I didn't have a house because my parents died. I have a house fetish. I want a house. I have always wanted a house."

Shah Rukh explained that when he started a family, he fulfilled his dream of owning a home. Mannat isn't just any residence for the Khan family; it's a legacy. He revealed, "When I had kids, I got this house. It's my family's house." The emotional connection to the property runs deep, with the actor noting that it will remain in the family for generations to come. "We took a decision, we'll always live in Bombay. So my great grandchildren are going to live in this house like some old Parsi family," he added.

For Shah Rukh, Mannat symbolises the security and stability he wants to offer his loved ones, stating, "My office, if there was a problem, they can take it away. My studio, they can take it away. But my house is for the security of my wife, my sister, and my two children." He even mentioned some of the house's personal rules, including avoiding phone calls once inside, except in secretive corners like the bathroom.

Spirituality and tradition also hold a special place in Mannat. Shah Rukh explained how he ensures his children understand the importance of faith. He said, "Children should know about the value of God, whether it's a Hindu God or a Muslim God. So next to Ganesh and Lakshmi, we have the Quran also there. It makes me feel very emotional."

As Shah Rukh enjoys the personal space and serenity of Mannat, his professional journey continues to captivate audiences. Fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated film King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, SRK will co-star with his daughter Suhana Khan in this forthcoming movie.