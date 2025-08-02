ETV Bharat / entertainment

They Call Him OG Song Firestorm: Is That Akira Nandan? Fans Spot Pawan Kalyan's Son In Fiery Lyrical Video

The first song from They Call Him OG is out, featuring Pawan Kalyan in action, and fans believe Akira Nandan makes an appearance.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 2, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST

Hyderabad: The first single from the highly anticipated film, They Call Him OG, is out now. Titled Firestorm, the new song is already trending on social media with its thrilling visuals and hard-hitting sound from start to finish! The action entertainer, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, is set to hit theatres on September 25, 2025, and this track offers fans a thrilling glimpse into what's to come.

Composed by Thaman S, Firestorm is more than just a massy number; it introduces the powerful persona of Ojas Gambheera, Pawan Kalyan's character in the film, establishing his fearsome reign over Bombay (now Mumbai) in a stylised, action-heavy manner. The lyrical video is a visual spectacle that fuses Japanese aesthetics, animation, and gritty action. In the song, Pawan Kalyan is seen holding a katana in one hand and an old revolver in the other, looking somewhat like a samurai with unapologetic charm.

But what really got fans talking is the unexpected spotting of Akira Nandan, Pawan Kalyan's son, in the video. Although his appearance is animated and brief, fans were quick to point out his resemblance and speculate about a possible cameo in the movie. While there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers regarding Akira's involvement, earlier reports had hinted at the same, and this song has only intensified fan excitement.

Firestorm is a multilingual track, with lyrics in Telugu, English, and Japanese written by Raja Kumari, Vishwa, Srinivasa Mouli, and Adviteeya Vojjala. The vocals were lent by Simbu, Thaman, Nazeeruddin, Bharathraj, Deepak Blue, and Raja Kumari.

The video also features glimpses from the film and high-octane visuals shot by cinematographers Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, with Navin Nooli handling editing duties.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner - the production house behind global blockbuster RRR - They Call Him OG also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy.

