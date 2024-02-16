They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan Twins with Director Sujeeth Reddy in Black, Picture Viral

Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming gangster drama They Call Him OG, which stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, have treated fans with a new picture on social media. The picture showcases film director Sujeeth Reddy and Pawan Kalyan, both captured from behind as Pawan Kalyan affectionately wraps his arms around Sujeeth's shoulder.

On Friday, production house DVV Entertainment took to Instagram to share a snap of director Sujeeth alongside the OG star. Sharing the picture, the production house added the caption, "Bombay… Harbour… #TheyCallHimOG." In the image, the actor-director duo stands with their backs to the camera, while Pawan Kalyan keeps his arms around Sujeeth's shoulder. Both of them are seen in all-black ensembles, with Sujeeth sporting a cap to complete his look.

Ever since the photo was shared online, netizens couldn't keep calm to share their excitement. A social media user commented, "Ladies and Gentlemen, The next biggest thing in Indian Cinema." Another wrote, "Both destructors are on the way (followed by a fire emoji)." One more commented, "Brothers Before Destroying Box Office."

In addition to Pawan Kalyan, the film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan as his romantic interest on-screen, with Emraan Hashmi making his debut in Telugu. The major portions of the movie were filmed in both Mumbai and Hyderabad. They Call Him OG revolves around the intricate web of mafia activity in Mumbai. Produced by DVV Danayya, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27.