They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Sells Out 461-Seat Melbourne IMAX In Just 2 Minutes

Hyderabad: Nine days ahead of its worldwide release, Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG is already shattering records overseas. The most stunning example came from Australia on Tuesday, when tickets for the film's premiere at the world's second-largest IMAX theatre in Melbourne sold out in just two minutes.

The 461-seater theatre is one of the biggest IMAX screens in the world. Within seconds of bookings opening, fans shared screenshots online showing how almost all seats were gone. One fan club posted on X, "#TheyCallHimOG sets a record! 🚀🔥 The premiere at the world's 2nd largest screen – @IMAX_Melbourne Australia 🇦🇺 – was nearly SOLD OUT in less than 2 mins!"

Another user celebrated the feat, writing: "Melbourne IMAX sold out 🔥😎 Entire world is @PawanKalyan territory." Fans also revealed that within one minute of sales starting, only a handful of seats were left. Following the frenzy, additional shows were added in other cities like Sydney and Coventry to meet demand.