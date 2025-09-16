They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Sells Out 461-Seat Melbourne IMAX In Just 2 Minutes
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG sold out Melbourne's IMAX in just 2 minutes. Fans hail the Power Star’s unmatched global craze.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nine days ahead of its worldwide release, Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG is already shattering records overseas. The most stunning example came from Australia on Tuesday, when tickets for the film's premiere at the world's second-largest IMAX theatre in Melbourne sold out in just two minutes.
The 461-seater theatre is one of the biggest IMAX screens in the world. Within seconds of bookings opening, fans shared screenshots online showing how almost all seats were gone. One fan club posted on X, "#TheyCallHimOG sets a record! 🚀🔥 The premiere at the world's 2nd largest screen – @IMAX_Melbourne Australia 🇦🇺 – was nearly SOLD OUT in less than 2 mins!"
#TheyCallHimOG sets a record! 🚀🔥
The premiere at the world's 2nd largest screen – @IMAX_Melbourne australia 🇦🇺 – was nearly SOLD OUT in less than 2 mins ! 💥
pic.twitter.com/pn2QQfkQrG
Another user celebrated the feat, writing: "Melbourne IMAX sold out 🔥😎 Entire world is @PawanKalyan territory." Fans also revealed that within one minute of sales starting, only a handful of seats were left. Following the frenzy, additional shows were added in other cities like Sydney and Coventry to meet demand.
Melbourne Imax 💥
minutes lo lepesaru... this is just beginning 🔥.... Trailer + pre rls event in few days hype meter 🌋#TheyCallHimOG
This milestone comes just days after the film set new records in North America. On September 11, the makers announced that the premieres there had already sold 45,000 tickets, making it one of the biggest Telugu film premieres overseas in recent years. The film also became the fastest Telugu movie to cross $1 million in premiere pre-sales.
Due to popular demand, a second session of OG* (Telugu) is now on sale! 9:20am on September 25 🔥 #OG #Telugu #OGTelugu
*OG will be presented in non-IMAX digital
Prathyangira Cinemas, which is distributing the film in the US, posted on X: "#FireStorm is blazing through! ❤️🔥🔥 #TheyCallHimOG takes over Pflugerville with record-breaking shows and ATR premiere sales here already and on fire! 💥🔥 He's literally killing it brutal and unstoppable! @PawanKalyan"
Directed by Sujeeth, OG stars Pawan Kalyan as gangster Ojas Gambheera, with Priyanka Mohan playing the female lead. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as the villain Omi Bhau. The action drama also features Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy. Music is composed by Thaman S.
Pawan Kalyan, now the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has promised that OG may be his last film for a while as he focuses on politics. The film, produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, releases worldwide on September 25, 2025, with premieres a day earlier. With sold-out screens in record time and booming pre-sales across the globe, fans believe the 'Power Star' is ready to create history once again.
