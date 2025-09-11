They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Creates Buzz With 45,000 Tickets Sold In North America Pre-Sales
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG sets North America on fire with 45,000 premiere tickets sold. The film will release on September 25.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 11, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan's upcoming action drama They Call Him OG is setting new records even before release. The film's North America premieres have already sold 45,000 tickets, making it one of the biggest Telugu film premieres overseas in recent years. The makers proudly announced the milestone on Wednesday, September 11, 2025.
The hype has been massive since last week when the film became the fastest Telugu movie to cross $1 million in North America premiere pre-sales. On top of that, makers have been adding more films overseas to meet the growing demands. Taking to their X handle, they informed: "When we say it. We do it. #TheyCallHimOG born to create history! It's the first film to have more than 12 premiere shows." The premieres are scheduled for September 24, 2025, a day ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 25, 2025.
Emraan Hashmi Debuts in Telugu Cinema
One of the biggest talking points of They Call Him OG is Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut. He steps in as the menacing antagonist Omi. A special teaser released on Pawan Kalyan's birthday showcased his rugged look, coupled with a chilling birthday wish for OG, before revealing Kalyan in a fiery samurai-wielding avatar.
When we say it. We do it. #TheyCallHimOG born to create history!!!— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) September 10, 2025
It’s the first film to have more than 12 Premiere shows 💥💥💥💥#OG pic.twitter.com/uOnLwHjDbg
Music, Cast, and Production
The film's music, composed by Thaman S, has already created buzz. The song Suvvi Suvvi, sung by Sruthi Ranjani, highlighted the romantic chemistry between Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie also features Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles. It is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment.
Powerstorm Unleashed! 🔥#TheyCallHimOG XD PLF shows opened now at @Cinemark Watchung and XD, a key hot spot in New Jersey area.— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) September 10, 2025
Showtimes 2:30 PM EST world first show | 6:10 PM | 9:50 PM
Book now and witness the swag on the big Giant screen! 💥@PawanKalyan @Sujeethsign… pic.twitter.com/3imwtc6kd8
The recently unveiled poster featuring Pawan Kalyan seated on a black Dodge car added to the excitement. With a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes, the film is expected to be a high-voltage entertainer with power-packed action sequences.
Box Office Buzz
With record-breaking pre-sales in North America, industry trackers predict a massive opening worldwide. The buzz suggests They Call Him OG could set new benchmarks for Telugu cinema in international markets.
