ETV Bharat / entertainment

They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Creates Buzz With 45,000 Tickets Sold In North America Pre-Sales

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG sets North America on fire with 45,000 premiere tickets sold. The film will release on September 25.

They Call Him OG
They Call Him OG (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 11, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan's upcoming action drama They Call Him OG is setting new records even before release. The film's North America premieres have already sold 45,000 tickets, making it one of the biggest Telugu film premieres overseas in recent years. The makers proudly announced the milestone on Wednesday, September 11, 2025.

The hype has been massive since last week when the film became the fastest Telugu movie to cross $1 million in North America premiere pre-sales. On top of that, makers have been adding more films overseas to meet the growing demands. Taking to their X handle, they informed: "When we say it. We do it. #TheyCallHimOG born to create history! It's the first film to have more than 12 premiere shows." The premieres are scheduled for September 24, 2025, a day ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 25, 2025.

Emraan Hashmi Debuts in Telugu Cinema

One of the biggest talking points of They Call Him OG is Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut. He steps in as the menacing antagonist Omi. A special teaser released on Pawan Kalyan's birthday showcased his rugged look, coupled with a chilling birthday wish for OG, before revealing Kalyan in a fiery samurai-wielding avatar.

Music, Cast, and Production

The film's music, composed by Thaman S, has already created buzz. The song Suvvi Suvvi, sung by Sruthi Ranjani, highlighted the romantic chemistry between Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie also features Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles. It is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment.

The recently unveiled poster featuring Pawan Kalyan seated on a black Dodge car added to the excitement. With a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes, the film is expected to be a high-voltage entertainer with power-packed action sequences.

Box Office Buzz

With record-breaking pre-sales in North America, industry trackers predict a massive opening worldwide. The buzz suggests They Call Him OG could set new benchmarks for Telugu cinema in international markets.

Read More

  1. Anuparna Roy's Parents React To Her Best Director Win At Venice Film Festival: 'Thought She Was Chasing A Mirage'
  2. After Dhanush Case, Nayanthara's Documentary Faces New Legal Trouble Over Use Of Chandramukhi Clips
  3. INTERVIEW: Teja Sajja Says Past Success Doesn't Guarantee Future Wins; Reveals Why He Skipped Hindi Dubbing For Mirai

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAWAN KALYANOG NORTH AMERICA PREMIERESPAWAN KALYAN OG PRE SALESOG PREMIERE BOX OFFICE RECORDSTHEY CALL HIM OG

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

More Children Obese Than Underweight In World Now As Junk Replaces Food

Guwahati's Telugu Colony Carries Within Tale Of Resilience, Survival And Hope

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

Rs 17,000 Salary, Once In Months, Is All That A Teacher In Jharkhand Gets Working As Headmistress, Cook & Caretaker

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.