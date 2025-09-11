ETV Bharat / entertainment

They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Creates Buzz With 45,000 Tickets Sold In North America Pre-Sales

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan's upcoming action drama They Call Him OG is setting new records even before release. The film's North America premieres have already sold 45,000 tickets, making it one of the biggest Telugu film premieres overseas in recent years. The makers proudly announced the milestone on Wednesday, September 11, 2025.

The hype has been massive since last week when the film became the fastest Telugu movie to cross $1 million in North America premiere pre-sales. On top of that, makers have been adding more films overseas to meet the growing demands. Taking to their X handle, they informed: "When we say it. We do it. #TheyCallHimOG born to create history! It's the first film to have more than 12 premiere shows." The premieres are scheduled for September 24, 2025, a day ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 25, 2025.

Emraan Hashmi Debuts in Telugu Cinema

One of the biggest talking points of They Call Him OG is Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut. He steps in as the menacing antagonist Omi. A special teaser released on Pawan Kalyan's birthday showcased his rugged look, coupled with a chilling birthday wish for OG, before revealing Kalyan in a fiery samurai-wielding avatar.