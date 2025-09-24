ETV Bharat / entertainment

OG Advance Bookings Cross 50 Cr, Pawan Kalyan Gears Up for Biggest-Ever Opening

According to industry trackers, the overseas market has responded in a massive way. Pre-sales have already crossed $3 million (Rs 27+ crore), with North America contributing a major share. In fact, just for premieres in the US, the film has collected over Rs 21 crore in advance ticket sales, breaking multiple Telugu cinema records.

Hyderabad: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to storm the box office with his upcoming gangster action drama They Call Him OG. The film, directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, is creating an unprecedented buzz across India and overseas. With advance bookings crossing the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide, the movie is heading towards a historic opening.

Back home in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bookings are opening in phases. But the response is no less thunderous. Shows are selling out in minutes, and the hype has only grown stronger thanks to paid premieres and record-high ticket pricing. Current estimates put Indian advance sales around Rs 23 crore, pushing the total global advance comfortably beyond Rs 50 crore even before release.

The hype stems from several factors. Pawan Kalyan's larger-than-life persona and unmatched fan following have always guaranteed strong openings, but OG is shaping up to be his biggest yet. The film's promos have struck a chord, promising a slick gangster saga packed with high-voltage action. The presence of Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi as a menacing antagonist has further spiced up the anticipation. Sujeeth's stylish direction, combined with chartbuster music, has created the perfect storm at the ticket counters.

Trade analysts are confident that They Call Him OG will score a Rs 100 plus crore worldwide opening day. This would not only mark Pawan Kalyan's career-best start but also place him among the very few Indian stars to achieve such a feat. Overseas openings are expected to contribute over Rs 50 crore, while domestic markets could add 75 plus crore on day one.

With still more than a day left for release, the numbers are only climbing higher. If early momentum continues, They Call Him OG is set to deliver one of the biggest openings in South Indian cinema history. For Pawan Kalyan, this milestone could be career-defining.