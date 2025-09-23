ETV Bharat / entertainment

They Call Him OG Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Eyes Rs 50 Cr Overseas Despite Distribution Hurdles

One of the biggest hurdles is the on-time delivery of digital prints to cinemas in several territories, according to trade sources. Reports suggest that content has yet to be sent to a number of foreign locations, and fears are being raised about cancellations of premiere shows and delays in regular screenings. Some theatre chains have already confirmed their inability to screen the movie on schedule due to the absence of content.

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan's action thriller They Call Him OG is set for a grand global release this week, bathed in unprecedented buzz and advance bookings. The film, directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, has witnessed extraordinary pre-sales, particularly in overseas markets like North America. However, despite the positive momentum, the movie is experiencing last-minute complications that could affect its overseas box office appeal.

In fact, Prathyangira Cinemas, the North American distributor of OG, has officially announced that the Tamil version of the film will not be screened in the region because of unavoidable delays in content delivery. This is a huge blow since international premieres are extremely important for big-budget Telugu films' opening day box office collections.

Complicating this matter further, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared They Call Him OG with an 'A' certificate for its excessive violence, here in India. Though this ensures the movie's raw and gritty nature is preserved, it might become restrictive in some foreign markets where censor cuts could be enforced, thereby limiting the film's reach.

Financially, the stakes are massive. Trade estimates had expected that the movie would gross more than Rs 50 crore overseas on Day 1 alone, provided the release went smoothly. Any loss overseas will add further pressure on domestic markets to achieve breakeven targets, considering the movie's huge production and distribution expenses.

Industry insiders point out that these issues are largely the result of unfinished post-production work, which is reportedly still underway with just a day left for the premieres. While similar problems have plagued Telugu cinema in the past, the repetition of such delays continues to frustrate overseas distributors and audiences.