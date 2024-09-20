'There's No One Like You': Alia Bhatt Extends Birthday Wish To 'Pops & G-Pa' Mahesh Bhatt With Heartwarming Pics

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt turned a year older today, September 20. On his special day, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share two images featuring herself with her father along with a touching caption. The photos beautifully capture the bond between the father-daughter duo. Alia, known for her candid and warm posts, once again captured the hearts of her fans with her simple yet emotional message.

The first image is from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor where Alia is seen in her bridal attire with her father standing beside her. The second image adds more to this bond, showcasing Mahesh and Alia in a candid shot, with both taking a nap on what seems like a chair. Both images carry simplicity, highlighting the love and respect she holds for her father.

In her caption, Alia wrote, "Sometimes all you gotta do in life is show up .. you always did and always do. Happy birthday pops/g-pa. There's no one like you." The post has garnered praise, with fans and friends pouring in birthday wishes for Mahesh Bhatt in the comments section.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt, who has been riding high on the success of her recent projects, has an exciting lineup of films. She is set to appear in Jigra, a film that has already generated buzz for its intriguing storyline. In addition to Jigra, Alia will be seen in Alpha, where she is paired with Sharvari Wagh. Her most anticipated project, however, is Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In this epic tale, she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, making it one of the most awaited films of the year.