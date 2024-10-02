When Shah Rukh Khan And Priyanka Chopra Mocked Their Affair Rumours In Gauri Khan's Presence - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra have often been the subject of gossip columns in the past due to their alleged closeness. The duo, however, was not seemingly the one to be bogged down by the chatter around their personal life. In a throwback video from the 2013 Filmfare Awards, SRK and Priyanka with their playful exchange, seemingly addressed the swirling affair rumours between them at the time. Interestingly, Khan's beloved wife Gauri Khan was also present in the audience that evening.

As they shared the stage at the event, King Khan cheekily asked Priyanka, "Aaj kal naya kya ho raha hai? (What's new happening these days?)" In her signature witty style, Priyanka responded, "Abhi tak toh kuch nahi lekin kal subah tak zaroor hoga. (Nothing yet but it will definitely happen by tomorrow morning.)"

SRK, playing along, asked, "Kyun? Kal kya hone wala hai? (Why? What's going to happen tomorrow?)" Priyanka then explained, "Kal kahin na kahin kuch na kuch gossip humare baare mein toh aa hi jayega. Kyuki aaj kal, jab bhi milte hai, kuch na kuch nonsense likhte hi hai log. Main Bandra se guzar bhi rahi hoti hoon, toh log likh dete hai ki humlog chup chupke milte hai. (Tomorrow there will be some gossip about us. Because these days, whenever we meet, people write some nonsense. Even if I pass through Bandra, people write that we meet quietly.)"

SRK took it a step further, offering his own theory on why they often become the subject of such rumours. He remarked, "Yeah... Maine bhi note kiya hai. Main soch raha tha ki iska ek reason hai. Mujhe wo reason aisa lagta hai ki hum dono ke beech main bohut saari cheeze hai jo common hai. Isliye log confused ho jate hai. (Yeah...I have also noticed. I was thinking there was a reason for this. To me, the reason seems to be that there are many things which are common between us. That's why people get confused.)"

The candid and humorous exchange left fans buzzing and even reignited speculations, but the duo's charming on-stage chemistry only highlighted their ability to handle media rumours with grace and humour.

As for their upcoming projects, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthral audiences with his much-anticipated film King, where he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, is balancing Hollywood and Bollywood, with her upcoming film The Bluff and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, where she will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is in limbo due to scheduling issues.