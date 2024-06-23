Theme of Kalki 2898 AD to be unveiled in Mathura today, Digital release tomorrow

Hyderabad: The makers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD are leaving no stone unturned to amp up excitement ahead of the film's release. Following the release of the first single Bhairava Anthem and an impressive release trailer, they are now set to unveil the Kalki 2898 AD Theme.

Announcing this on social media, the makers revealed that the Theme of Kalki 2898 AD will be unveiled today in Mathura. The exact timing of the event, however, remains undisclosed. The official handle of the film also confirmed that the Theme of Kalki will be available from tomorrow.

Additionally, makers also teased The Kalki Chronicles with the first episode titled Stars Speak. This promotional video features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt engaging in an insightful conversation, sharing their journey of making the film. The full conversation with the stars of Kalki will be released today on Vyjayanthi Movies' official YouTube channel.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. Alongside Prabhas, the film stars Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. Kalki 2898 AD will hit big screens on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English.