Theatrical Releases In May: From Mission Impossible To Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Top 10 Movies To Watch This Month

Hyderabad: As summer sets in, the month of May 2025 promises an exciting lineup of theatrical releases that blend action, drama, comedy, and fantasy from both Indian and international cinema. From eagerly awaited sequels and superhero spectacles to romantic comedies and historical epics, this month is shaping up to be a movie lover's dream. Here's a curated list of the top 10 must-watch films hitting the big screen in May 2025.

1. Raid 2

Release Date: May 1

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as IRS Officer Amar Patnaik in Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 crime thriller Raid. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film pits Devgn's character against Dada Manohar Baba, a powerful antagonist played by Riteish Deshmukh. Vaani Kapoor joins the cast in a pivotal role. The film continues its intense portrayal of tax raids and corruption in high places. Early trade estimates indicate the crime thriller has so far collected over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

2. Thunderbolts

Release Date: May 1

Superhero film Thunderbolts, directed by Jake Schreier, is the final instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Five. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, David Harbour's Red Guardian, and others unite under suspicious circumstances orchestrated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. This darker, grittier Marvel film has fans eager to see the MCU take a more morally grey turn.

3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit

Release Date: May 9

Set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal Empire, this Telugu-language historical action adventure stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film tells the story of Veera Mallu, an Indian rebel who rises against Mughal oppression. The movie also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, and Nargis Fakhri.

4. Bhool Chuk Maaf

Release Date: May 9

Karan Sharma directs this time-loop romantic comedy that centres on a groom who finds himself reliving the same wedding night over and over again. With Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, the film explores the complexities of relationships through humour and emotion, all set in the culturally rich city of Varanasi.

5. Single

Release Date: May 9

This Telugu-language romantic comedy, helmed by Caarthick Raju, stars Sree Vishnu, Ketika Sharma, and Ivana. The light-hearted film revolves around love, misunderstandings, and modern relationships. Produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Kalya Films, Single offers an entertaining break from the heavier fare this month.

6. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Release Date: May 16

The sixth instalment in the Final Destination franchise, Bloodlines follows Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana), who begins to foresee the death of her family members. She turns to her grandmother Iris (Gabrielle Rose) in a desperate bid to break the curse. With suspense, supernatural elements, and gory thrills, this horror flick aims to reinvigorate the long-running franchise.

7. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Release Date: May 23

Tom Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the climactic chapter of the Mission: Impossible franchise. A direct sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One, this film sees Hunt go head-to-head with the elusive assassin Gabriel (Esai Morales), a figure from his past. Promising breathtaking stunts and emotional depth, The Final Reckoning is one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year.

8. Ace

Release Date: May 23

Vijay Sethupathi leads the Tamil-language romantic crime comedy Ace, directed and produced by Arumuga Kumar. The film pairs him with Rukmini Vasanth and features Yogi Babu, PS Avinash and Babloo Prithiveeraj in supporting roles. The film's music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography is handled by Karan B Rawat, and editing is by Fenny Oliver.

9. Kingdom

Release Date: May 30

Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom, a Telugu spy thriller, features Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, and Satyadev. The film was filmed across diverse locations such as Kerala and Sri Lanka and is intended to be the first instalment of a planned duology. With music by Anirudh Ravichander and an action-packed story, Kingdom guarantees to set new standards for Indian espionage thrillers.

10. Karate Kid: Legends

Release Date: May 30

The martial arts legacy continues with Karate Kid: Legends, the sixth entry in the franchise. Ben Wang plays Li Fong, a kung fu prodigy who moves to New York and gets into a showdown with a homegrown karate champion. Assisted by the legendary pair Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr Han (Jackie Chan), he learns the discipline and determination required to take home the biggest tournament.