Theatre Veteran Sunil Shanbag Returns With The Horse - 'A Roman Mess' You'll Laugh Your Way Through

Mumbai is set to witness a theatrical spectacle as Aadyam Theatre, an Aditya Birla Group initiative, brings its acclaimed seventh season to a close with The Horse, an absurdist comedy directed by Sangeet Natak Akademi Award-winner Sunil Shanbag. Against the backdrop of ancient Rome, The Horse transports viewers to an evening of gaming at a tavern, where the mad Emperor Caligula (played by Akash Khurana) and his people have assembled. The story goes haywire with the introduction of a young lad, Selenus (Neil Bhoopalam), who, having lost all to Lady Luck, dauntlessly stakes his dappled-grey horse, Incitatus. In ignorance of the horse, this desperation stakes a riotous chain of circumstances which absurdly challenges Caligula’s rule and the sanity of Rome.

Shanbag has spoken of his long-standing wish to stage The Horse, citing its timeliness as a scathing critique of absurd authoritarianism and blind sycophancy. He has reworked this historical farce into a thought-provoking exploration of modern themes on celebrity worship, institutional decay and arrogance stemming from the position of power and success using scathing wit and musicality. The show promises to provide an immersive experience, blending its European roots with an Indian theatrical interpretation using its soundscape and grand visuals.

The Horse, an absurdist comedy directed by Sunil Shanbag premieres at Mumbai’s Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on August 9 and 10, 2025 (Photo: Special arrangement)

”It is a very well written comedy and an unusual kind of comedy which has more than just the laughter. Through comedy the playwright is holding a mirror up to society so that combination attracted me to this play, and one doesn’t normally get to do comedy. Here comedy is also serving some kind of a function and purpose of reminding us of the current state of society,” says Shanbag in a chat with ETV Bharat.

“It is a slightly more literary English which we are not accustomed to hearing, which was a bit of a challenge. But the rest of it …many of the characters are identifiable ...human beings with identifiable flaws and that is the whole point of a comedy ...having characters with flaws. It will resonate with the Indian audience,” says the director when asked about how the play with its European origins connect with the Indian audience.

Sunil Shanbag (Photo: Special arrangement)

“Theatre has the power to provoke and we will provoke a lot of laughter. We are playing the play as it is and we leave to the audience to make their own connections. We are not imposing anything on the play. The play will speak for itself,” Shanbag further adds. This 120-minute English language play challenges us to consider what, and most importantly who, we worship.

For a particular story like this which is so “surreal humour”, it doesn’t have to be geography specific, explains Bhoopalam. “You don’t need the same Indian references to tell the story because people get the concept. The play shows the Roman empire and how human beings in the civilization operate and survive and to please the emperor what all they have to do. The USP of this one is the story, it is quirky and novel. That is a good drawing factor for the audience,” the actor further says.

“Sunil was very clear that Indianizing it would ruin the play. It is not as much of a strong political comment it is more of a hint ..also if you Indianize it then comedy goes ..it is a wild play, it is a comedy it is a farce, it is a satire ..it is about what happens to any sort of regime when the tyrant becomes completely in control and there is no democracy to it. It is a comment on that. Whoever can understand is great, and those who don’t will still have a fantastic time," says actor Harrsh Singh.

Neil Bhoopalam as Selenus (Photo: Special arrangement)

The star-studded cast includes Akash Khurana playing mercurial Caligula and Neil Bhoopalam playing young Selenus, with a host of talented supporting cast including Harssh Singh, Rajat Kaul and Rozzlin Pereira. The musical comedy has songs written by noted lyricist Asif Ali Beg with the music composition by Kaizad Gherda. Stage design is by Kushal Mahant, costumes by Marvin D'Souza, with the Julio-Claudian period being recreated, and lighting design is by Hidayat Sami.

Bhoopalam considers himself extremely fortunate to get the opportunity to work with Shanbag. “It is really awesome to play this kind of character who is an outsider coming to Rome. My character is a gambler who wins almost every time. It is a very different personality I get to play, it is a very fun element to do,” says the actor, who enjoys every creative art that he does – theatre, films or web series. “It is like playing a different sport. One is like playing tennis, the other is cricket ...an actor is also like a sportsperson because your body is your instrument and you have to keep it in tip-top condition. But my passion is theatre and my profession is films and series,” says Bhoopalam.

Deesh Mariwala (Photo: Special arrangement)

Harrsh Singh, an actor-producer-director and radio jockey plays Ignatius, Emperor Caligula’s counsel and chief adviser, “he is the only person who has sensibility and some values and is consciously trying to navigate and draw some sense into the ruler and also make sure that he doesn’t succumb to anything what the ruler says. The ruler is absolutely bonkers, crazy and a bit of a tyrant, so everybody goes along whatever he says because they fear that if they don’t pander to his ego they will get killed. Couple of times it is mentioned in the play that Ignatius is the best brain in Rome and he is the only wise one but yes to survive as the chief adviser to the ruler he has to compromise a bit and somewhere in the play it does happen that he falls foul of Caligula who tries to kill him but that is all part of the fun,” says Singh.

Garima Yajnik (Photo: Special arrangement)

All praise for Shanbag, Singh totally agrees with the director’s words of wisdom -- ‘Comedy only works when the intention behind every look is clear’. “Even if you are making a slight sound on stage it has to be an intention and a thought behind it. Even that sound will attract attention and can possibly garner laughs if it is a comedy. The play is a laugh riot, it is not a subtle comedy, it is very much a physical comedy, there are certain allusions to stuff which people will get. The climax of the play is really going to be over the top involving chases and stuff. There are some minimal messages that are given which anybody will get. It has been amazing working with Mr Shanbag, it is super fun,” says Singh.

The Horse is actor Rajat Kaul’s second stint with Shanbag after Deewar, in 2018. Kaul, who plays the strong arm of the emperor, says his character manoeuvres his way with Caligula. “He is quite earnest vis- a- vis his wife ‘Lollia’. Mr Shanbag has taken on the political angle and he has done various plays which have that political hint and bringing comedy into it is a new experience for me. I have a funny bone but I never got the chance to tickle it for the audience…I am pretty excited,” says Kaul, who, off-late has been seen in movies and web series in negative and dramatic roles. “Since the play is on a very lighter foot it will definitely not sound like ...’Ya ya, okay man we know everything ..don’t try and show us the way’. The play brings in farce, dark humour and it will take the audience by surprise with the feeling that there is another way of looking at things. It is funny and thought-provoking,” says Kaul.

Akash Khurana (Photo: Special arrangement)

For Rozzlin Pereira, who plays Lollia, the process of putting together 'The Horse' has been a complete riot. “You get to enter another realm of sanity at every rehearsal. It is a style of comedy that is super enjoyable to perform. I feel insanely lucky to be working with Sunil Shanbag after 'Loretta' and sharing the stage with Akash, Neil, Harssh and the rest of the cast, it is a real treat. Playing Lollia is beyond fun. She is a real baddie but I love how unapologetic she is. You can’t ignore Lollia. She is a force and she knows it. I am absolutely loving bringing her to life,” says Pereira.

Radhika Sawhney (Photo: Special arrangement)

This uproarious Roman satire, based on a text by Hungarian playwright Julius Hay, promises to be the season’s comedic highlight, premiering at Mumbai’s Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on August 9 and 10, 2025.