Theatre Stampede: Allegations Against Me False, Says Allu Arjun On Telangana CM's Comments

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun on Saturday said the incident in which a woman died and her son was hospitalised at a theatre here where 'Pushpa-2' was screened on December 4 was purely an accident and denied the allegations made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the roadshow.

Hours after Reddy slammed the actor for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds at the theatre, without referring to anyone, the 'Pushpa 2' star refuted the allegations and said it was not a procession or a roadshow.

"There is a lot of misinformation that I behaved in a particular way. These are wrong allegations. It’s humiliating and a character assassination. There is a lot of misinformation going on, a lot of false allegations, especially character assassination," he told reporters in a hurriedly held press conference.

Describing the death of the woman as an accident, he said he was not blaming anyone as it is an unfortunate incident.