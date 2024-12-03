ETV Bharat / entertainment

Theatre Actor Playing Demon In Ramayana Kills Pig On Stage, Eats Meat Raw In Odisha; Arrested

A theatre actor was arrested for cruelty to animals and violation of Wildlife Protection Act after he killed pig on stage while playing demon's role.

By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

Bhubaneswar/Berhampur: A 45-year-old theatre actor playing the role of a demon in Ramayana was arrested after he ripped the stomach of a live pig on stage and ate its meat in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said. The incident sparked a statewide outrage and was condemned in the assembly on Monday.

In addition to the actor, identified as Bimbadhar Gouda, one of the organisers of the play that took place in Ralab village in the Hinjili police station area on November 24 was also arrested for cruelty to animals and violation of the Wildlife Protection Act. Ruling BJP members Babu Singh and Sanatan Bijuli strongly condemned the incident in the assembly.

Action was taken against the duo after videos of the incident went viral on social media. Animal rights activists also condemned the incident and called for strong action against the accused.

"We are also looking for the persons who displayed snakes in the theatre. They will also be arrested soon," Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sunny Khokar said.

He, however, did not disclose the name of the arrested organiser. The state government, in a guideline issued in August last year, prohibited the public display of snakes, including by certified snake handlers. "We have registered a case against the theatre actor who killed the pig and ate its meat in the theatre, and arrested him," said Hinjili police station inspector-in-charge Srinibas Sethy said.

To attract an audience, the theatre group displayed snakes while a demon ripped the stomach of a live pig with a knife, which was tied to the ceiling of the stage and ate some of the organs in full public view, he said. A group of villagers organised the theatre on the occasion of Kanjianal Yatra in the village.

