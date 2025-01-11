'The Year I broke And Unraveled': Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Avantika Malik On Her Emotional Struggles After Divorce

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Imran Khan's former wife Avantika Malik shared a deeply emotional post on social media, in which she reflected on the difficult times of her life during and after their separation. The couple, who had been together since childhood, tied the knot in 2011 but decided to part ways in 2019 after eight years of marriage.

In a cryptic Instagram post, Avantika spoke about the emotional turmoil she experienced throughout their divorce. She described 2019 as a time when she felt "broken" and "unraveled". She explained how the separation made a period of intense personal pain, but also a time of significant change.

In her post, Avantika shared a message about the fragility of life, urging her followers to cherish every moment and embrace vulnerability. She wrote, "The truth is - the amount of days we have here is actually not so large. So if you have the opportunity to wake up tomorrow, to let this world age you and weather you and meet you where you are for even just one more golden minute - I hope you show up for it."

She encouraged her readers to take risks with their hearts, to love deeply, and to give themselves permission to take up space in the world. "Do as much as you possibly can with your time here. Risk your heart. Express," she wrote.

Continuing with her reflection, Avantika highlighted the importance of healing and self-compassion. "Take care of others, leave them better than you found them. Give yourself permission to take up space. Be all that you are. Love the way you hope to love and love people on purpose, with depth and intention. Keep rescuing those younger parts of yourself. Forgive. Put every ounce of your patchwork soul into this world, crack tenderness into all of its dark corners. Stay soft, stay curious, but most importantly - just hold on to your hope. Hold on to your hope," she further wrote.

Additionally, Avantika recalled meeting two friends she hadn't seen since 2019. They remarked on how she had changed visibly since their last encounter, the time when she and Imran Khan parted ways. Avantika says that both of her friends commented on how she now radiated happiness that had before been lacking. She penned, "The last time they saw me in the flesh was 2019, the year I broke and unraveled... And then they saw me now. And they both had the same things to say... That they finally see me be authentic, the real me. And the joy they see that brings to my eyes, a glow to my face:...and I knew they were telling me the truth. But the best thing they said to me was that I was "living"......"

Looking back on her personal journey, Avantika credited her transformation to her steadfast belief in optimism, even in the most dire circumstances. She wrote, "It got me thinking about how I got here and I know it's because somehow shockingly I always chose hope. In the darkest, bleakest moments (and there were a few) to be able to remind myself that if all I do is work on putting out the love that is within me then the universe will generously reflect that back to me. What is within is without."

Since their separation, Avantika and Imran have continued to co-parent their daughter, Imara. Imran Khan, who had been in a long relationship with Avantika, is now in a relationship with actor Lekha Washington. Through this post, Avantika has not only opened up about her personal struggles but has also highlighted the power of hope and healing after hardship.