The White Lotus Season 3 is Out Now: Here's Where to Stream It

Hyderabad: The much-awaited third season of the White Lotus is finally here. The new season of the Emmy-winning black comedy-drama is back after a wait of two years. The third chapter is set in Thailand with an all-new cast, except for Natasha Rothwell, who is back as spa therapist Belinda.

The premiere date was set for February 16, 2025, at 9 p.m. EST, which means it was released in India on February 17, 7: 30 AM. The latest season consists of eight episodes, each dropping weekly on every Sunday.

For viewers in the United States, the series will be available exclusively on Max, the streaming platform that hosts the show. Subscriptions to Max start at $9.99 per month. Viewers can also stream The White Lotus via Prime Video with a Max add-on, Disney+ (with the Max bundle), or Sling TV, which is currently offering a 50 percent discount for the first month.

However, The White Lotus season 3 is available in India through JioHotstar, a combination of JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar, with a premium subscription. The series is also available on other platforms such as Max Direct and Sling TV for fans worldwide to have easy access to the show.

While plot details for the third season are being kept under wraps, Mike White has previously shared that the new episodes will be a "satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality," as per a foreign news outlet. Season three is set at an exclusive Thai resort, where a diverse group of guests and employees find themselves entangled in a web of drama over a week.